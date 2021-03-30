Entertainment News
Cam’ron Says He’s Blocked At Least 200K People On His Social Media

Who says celebrities don't have time for haters?

Cam’ron‘s been making lots of waves on social media lately due to his sexcapades and the comedy that comes with it and though most people do this to grow their amount of followers, Killa’s been cutting people off from his page at an obscene rate.

During The Breakfast Club‘s rumor report, the morning team played a clip of Cam’ron explaining that he’s blocked at least 200,000 people from his IG page for their negativity and explained “Don’t ever feel bad about blocking somebody from your page. It’s your sh*t. Somebody come into your house and be like ‘I don’t like your curtains. I don’t really like the furniture.’ Well then, get the f*ck out.”

DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God co-signed Cam’s sentiment on the situation. If you don’t want to deal with anyone’s negativity on your social media page you don’t have to. Hit the block button and keep it moving. “I agree with him,” Charlamagne stated. “Often times you have to save people from themselves cause some folks will stay on your page, stay following you just to hate on you and they’re only hurting themselves.”

That’s real talk. Envy himself admitted he’s been blocking people for years whenever they hop on his page with nonsense that he’s not feeling and he’s not apologizing for it at all.

What kind of negativity Cam’s been experiencing and whether it has to do with his soccer mom fatal attraction bit remains to be seen, but just know if you come for Cam on some dumb sh*t, you getting that Dikembe Mutombo block. “No no no… Not in my house.”

Cam’ron Says He’s Blocked At Least 200K People On His Social Media  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

