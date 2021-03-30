Young Dolph Says He’s Done With Rap After ‘Dum And Dummer 2’

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Young Dolph is kissing the rap game goodbye.

The Memphis has plotted his exit from hip-hop for a while but confirmed on Tuesday (March 30) his collaboration with Key Glock in Dum And Dummer 2 was his final hurrah. In an Instagram post where he shared the album’s cover art, he officially gave word he was moving on to something different.

“i hope y’all enjoying the new mixtape, it’s my last project putting out,” he wrote. “i wasn’t gonna tell y’all but i thought y’all should know im done with music. ENJOY.”

Since breaking through in 2010 and delivering the hit single “Preach” four years later, Dolph has been one of the strongest ambassadors for Memphis hip-hop. In 2020, he managed to pay fans back for their support by gifting one lucky winner his custom Lamborghini.

Even before the pandemic, Dolph threatened retirement. In March 2020, he announced he was leaving music to focus on family. In a series of posts to his Instagram stories, he wrote, “Highly considering quitting music because I wanna be with my kids 24/7.”

Revisit Dolph and Key Glock’s Dum And Dummer 2 album in full below.

