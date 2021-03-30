Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Young Dolph Says He’s Done With Rap After ‘Dum And Dummer 2’

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Young Dolph - Astroworld Festival 2019

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Digital

Young Dolph is kissing the rap game goodbye.

The Memphis has plotted his exit from hip-hop for a while but confirmed on Tuesday (March 30) his collaboration with Key Glock in Dum And Dummer 2 was his final hurrah. In an Instagram post where he shared the album’s cover art, he officially gave word he was moving on to something different.

“i hope y’all enjoying the new mixtape, it’s my last project putting out,” he wrote. “i wasn’t gonna tell y’all but i thought y’all should know im done with music. ENJOY.”

Since breaking through in 2010 and delivering the hit single “Preach” four years later, Dolph has been one of the strongest ambassadors for Memphis hip-hop. In 2020, he managed to pay fans back for their support by gifting one lucky winner his custom Lamborghini.

Even before the pandemic, Dolph threatened retirement. In March 2020, he announced he was leaving music to focus on family. In a series of posts to his Instagram stories, he wrote, “Highly considering quitting music because I wanna be with my kids 24/7.”

Revisit Dolph and Key Glock’s Dum And Dummer 2 album in full below.

RELATED: Young Dolph Details ‘Rich Slave’ Album, Giving Away His Lambo & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: The Great Grits Debate: Young Dolph &amp; Key Glock Flabbergasted At Old Bay Usage In Grits

young dolph

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Chanel - Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2020
Pharrell’s Cousin Identified As Second Person Killed In…
 2 hours ago
03.30.21
Young Dolph - Astroworld Festival 2019
Young Dolph Says He’s Done With Rap After…
 4 hours ago
03.30.21
Nike Sues MSCHF For Its Lil Nas x…
 4 hours ago
03.30.21
Police Body Cam Shows Blac Youngsta Chill AF…
 6 hours ago
03.30.21
Cardi B Claps Back At The Haters Who…
 21 hours ago
03.29.21
Sharon Osbourne Will Not Return To ‘The Talk’
 22 hours ago
03.29.21
Dwayne Johnson Reveals When Black Adam Will Arrive…
 22 hours ago
03.30.21
Man Suspected Of King Von Murder Goes Free…
 23 hours ago
03.29.21
12 items
Joyner Lucas, Nick Young & More Upset In…
 24 hours ago
03.29.21
Tamar Braxton Says David Adefeso Cheated With His…
 1 day ago
03.29.21
Boosie Returns To Instagram With A New Page,…
 1 day ago
03.29.21
Famous Dex Catches 19 Charges For Domestic Violence…
 1 day ago
03.29.21
Kodak Black Launches Clothing Line To Benefit Judicial…
 2 days ago
03.29.21
14 items
Lil Nas X Trolls Everyone With Custom Nike…
 2 days ago
03.29.21
Fashion Nova Teams Up With Lauren London To…
 3 days ago
03.27.21
Chloe Bailey Obliterates The Walk Challenge
 3 days ago
03.27.21
Photos
Close