Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Barack Obama’s Grandmother Sarah Obama Passes Away At 99

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
U.S. Sen. Barack Obama (D-IL) emerges with his grandmother,

Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty

Sarah Ogwel Onyango Obama, the matriarch of the Obama family and step-grandmother to former United States President Barack Obama, passed away Monday (March 29) of a brief illness. The elder Obama, who the family affectionately referred to as “Mama Sarah” was 99 years old.

“The passing away of Mama Sarah is a big blow to our nation. We’ve lost a strong, virtuous woman. A matriarch who held together the Obama family and was an icon of family values,” Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said in a statement.

Barack shared a tribute to his step-grandmother on Twitter.

“My family and I are mourning the loss of our beloved grandmother, Sarah Ogwel Onyango Obama, affectionately known to many as “Mama Sarah” but known to us as “Dani” or Granny,” he wrote. “We will miss her dearly, but we’ll celebrate with gratitude her long and remarkable life.”

Mama Sarah was the second wife of Barack’s grandfather, Hussein Onyango Obama, and helped raise his father, Barack Sr. During her well-lived life, she raised money to educate girls and orphans in Kenya and had a foundation which fed and educated children who lost their parents.

When her grandson was elected President of the United States in 2008, she didn’t own a television. He did come back to Kenya in 2015 when he was President and in 2018, after he had left office. In his 2006 book, Dreams Of My Father, Barack wrote glowingly about “Mama Sarah,” raising her profile in America and even more after he visited her in 2006, two years before he made history as the first Black president of the United States.

Her daughter Auma shared a touching tribute on Twitter.

“Just lost the most important person in my life – my gran, Mama Sarah,” Auma Obama wrote. “My heart is broken! But as I write, not able to stop the tears from pouring, I know I was blessed to have her for so long! My inspiration, my rock, my comfort zone, my safe space. Rest in peace Dani!”

RELATED: Our Forever First Lady Michelle Obama Is Set To Be Inducted Into National Women’s Hall Of Fame

RELATED: An Unexpected Pair: Barack Obama & Bruce Springsteen Launch New Podcast Together

Barack Obama’s Grandmother Sarah Obama Passes Away At 99  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Barack Obama , sarah obama

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Man Suspected Of King Von Murder Goes Free…
 3 hours ago
03.29.21
12 items
Joyner Lucas, Nick Young & More Upset In…
 3 hours ago
03.29.21
Boosie Returns To Instagram With A New Page,…
 5 hours ago
03.29.21
Famous Dex Catches 19 Charges For Domestic Violence…
 7 hours ago
03.29.21
Kodak Black Launches Clothing Line To Benefit Judicial…
 1 day ago
03.29.21
14 items
Lil Nas X Trolls Everyone With Custom Nike…
 1 day ago
03.29.21
Fashion Nova Teams Up With Lauren London To…
 2 days ago
03.27.21
Chloe Bailey Obliterates The Walk Challenge
 2 days ago
03.27.21
18 items
Chet Hanks Declares It’s Gonna Be A “White…
 2 days ago
03.29.21
Lifetime Plans To Make Film About Meghan Markle…
 3 days ago
03.26.21
Lil Nas X Gives Satan A Lap Dance…
 3 days ago
03.26.21
Freddie Gibbs To Star In Upcoming ‘Down With…
 3 days ago
03.26.21
Kim Decided To Divorce Kanye After He Called…
 3 days ago
03.26.21
Nas’ ‘Illmatic’ & Janet Jackson’s ‘Rhythm Nation 1814’…
 3 days ago
03.26.21
Pathetic Radio Host Fired After Comparing Black Women’s…
 3 days ago
03.26.21
Dr. Dre Withdrew From Verzuz After Seeing Teddy…
 3 days ago
03.26.21
Photos
Close