Podcasts
Home

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Ep. 7 “Break Ups 2 Snatched Up” [Listen]

 

The GRAMMYs were full of Black Girl Magic as we continue to celebrate this great Women’s History Month with wins. As always, they’ll dig into the good, the bad and the ugly of all the viral news topics this week– some are shocking. This week, the ladies undress some of the biggest relationship woes from family drama to long engagements and everything in between, with some personal juicy stories from our co-hosts. You won’t want to miss it.

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macys.

Head to Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom to see what’s on their list plus check out their favorite items to help you spring forward. They’ll be updating their closets weekly, so you won’t want to miss new additions!

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

We are giving away a $250 Macy’s gift card this week on www.theundressingroompod.com . Listen and enter the keyword of the week for your chance to go shopping on us.

Follow:

@theundressingroompod

@evamarcile

@starringlorel

@dominiquedadiva

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Ep. 7 “Break Ups 2 Snatched Up” [Listen]  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

the undressing room podcast

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Kirk Franklin Gives First Interview Since Phone Call…
 1 hour ago
03.18.21
Waka Flocka Says The Pandemic Got Him “Broke”
 3 hours ago
03.18.21
JAY-Z Details Recent Deals With Ace Of Spades…
 3 hours ago
03.18.21
A Trifecta of Talent: Celebrating Queen Latifah’s 51st…
 4 hours ago
03.18.21
Yeezy With A Billi Plus? Kanye West Reportedly…
 5 hours ago
03.18.21
Behind The Scenes Video Shoot For "Shottas" With Xay Capisce And Lil Boosie
Boosie Badazz Reveals He Remains Cancer Free Following…
 6 hours ago
03.18.21
Keyshia Cole Says She’s Retiring From Music After…
 7 hours ago
03.18.21
Drake Attributes His Career Success To Bow Wow,…
 7 hours ago
03.18.21
Famous Dex Arrested For Gun Possession
 7 hours ago
03.18.21
IRS Looking to Move the 2021 Tax Deadline
 9 hours ago
03.18.21
Rae Sremmurd’s Brother Charged With Murder Of Stepdad
 11 hours ago
03.18.21
Offset Is Producing A Streetwear Competition Series For…
 1 day ago
03.17.21
Casanova Denied Bail Thanks To Old Nick Cannon…
 1 day ago
03.17.21
Kodak Black Claims Megan Thee Stallion “Made A…
 1 day ago
03.17.21
LeBron James, Maverick Carter Named 1st Black Partners…
 1 day ago
03.17.21
12 items
Cardi B Thanks Candace Owens For Free “WAP”…
 1 day ago
03.17.21
Photos
Close