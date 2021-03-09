Houston Rapper Obe Noir Shot & Killed In Midtown

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Obe Noir, a Third Ward rapper and community activist who grew up in the Cuney Homes was shot and killed on Monday (March 8).

Authorities say two men exited a vehicle and fired several shots in Noir’s direction as he ran down a street before he fell to the ground. Witnesses saw Noir running down the street, away from initial gunfire.

Born Xavier Roberson, the 31-year-old Noir was known as the “Nipsey Hussle of East Texas” for his activism and ways to give back to his community. He played basketball at Texas Christian University and played overseas for several pro clubs including Titanes de Barranquilla in Colombia for which he was named team MVP.

Under his Obe Noir moniker, the activist released a series of singles, including “Make It Home” in 2020 following the death of George Floyd in May 2020 and “Longway.” Reviist his “Longway” single below.

RELATED: Houston Rapper Chucky Trill Reportedly Shot And Killed In Atlanta

Also On 97.9 The Box: