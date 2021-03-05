Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Travis Scott Teases New Air Jordan 6 “Cactus Jack”‘s

Why Jordan Brand gotta play with our feelings like this?

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - February 23 2021

Source: Rachpoot/MEGA / Getty

Well, they ain’t the one-of-one mustard yellow 6’s that Offset was blessed with, but the next Air Jordan “Cactus Jack” 6’s are pretty sweet.

After months of rumors and leaks of the upcoming “British Khaki” colorway, La Flame finally showed the final product of what we can expect and you can already smell the pending “L”‘s on deck. Taking to his IG stories to tease a kids size version of the “Cactus Jack” 6’s with a special Jordan box along side a hoodie to match, hypebeasts and sneaker botters are already preparing for the upcoming release which of course will result and much pain and suffering from the sneaker community.

As y’all can see the kicks feature that side pocket that stood out on the original “Olive” 6 release of 2019 but these are supposed to come with the “Cactus Jack” face emblem on the inner midsole. Nice little touch if you ask us. It’s all about the small details.

Though these could easily be one of his famous “Friends & Family” pairs that never see the light of day, word is there’s a good chance these will see a general release albeit limited as f*ck. So don’t get your hopes up about landing a pair especially if certain accounts who get them have a reputation for backdooring pairs to preferred reselling customers.

Travis Scott Teases New Air Jordan 6 “Cactus Jack”‘s  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

air jordan 6 , Travis Scott

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Dallas Man Indicted For 2020 Murder Of Rapper…
 2 hours ago
03.05.21
Travis Scott Teases New Air Jordan 6 “Cactus…
 2 hours ago
03.05.21
Eddie Murphy Reveals His Plans To Return To…
 4 hours ago
03.05.21
T.I. & Tiny’s Lawyer Shuts Down Claim They…
 5 hours ago
03.05.21
SZA Teams Up With The Slow Factory To…
 6 hours ago
03.05.21
Still Not The Edit Tweet Feature: Twitter Is…
 6 hours ago
03.05.21
16 items
Drake Drops Off Fresh 3-Pack ‘Scary Hours 2’…
 11 hours ago
03.05.21
CyHi The Prynce Says Kanye West Recreated Beats…
 1 day ago
03.04.21
Lil Nas X Reveals Tekashi 6ix9ine Slid In…
 1 day ago
03.04.21
In Celebration of ‘Coming 2 America’s Release, Amazon…
 1 day ago
03.04.21
Kenya Moore Gets Emotional When Talking About The…
 1 day ago
03.04.21
Nostalgic AF: TikTok User Shares Black Sitcom-Inspired Outfits…
 1 day ago
03.05.21
Deb Antney Talks Nicki Minaj, Reveals She Thought…
 1 day ago
03.04.21
Mathew Knowles Calls Fans ‘Idiots’ For Comparing Chloe…
 1 day ago
03.04.21
Drake To Release “Scary Hours” Ahead Of ‘Certified…
 1 day ago
03.04.21
Square Gains Majority Stake In TIDAL For $297…
 1 day ago
03.04.21
Photos
Close