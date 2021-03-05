The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

After decades off the stage, Eddie Murphy has plans to return to stand-up comedy.

During a recent appearance on Kevin Hart’s SiriusXM podcast Comedy Gold Minds with Kevin Hart, the comedian jokingly pressed Murphy about getting back into stand-up.

“Eddie, I don’t like talking to you about stand-up no more. I’m not fallin’ for the f***in’ trap. I’m sick of you, I’m sick of your s**t,” Hart said, according to Deadline. “Every time we talk, he leaves me with a piece of information, and I feel like I got gold.”

After that, Murphy went on to reveal that he had his return to the world of stand-up all planned out, which started with releasing Dolemite Is My Name and concluded with him working out some material in preparation for a new stand-up special.

“My plan was to do Dolemite, Saturday Night Live, Coming 2 America and then do stand-up,” he explained to Kevin Hart. “And then the pandemic hit, and it shut the whole s**t down. Then I was going – the whole time last year I would have been out working on my act trying to get my s**t right, and then the whole thing shut down.”

While Murphy’s return to stand-up, after all these years, would be big news regardless, it shouldn’t come as a total surprise. In July 2019, TMZ reported that the comedian was negotiating a deal with Netflix for an undisclosed number of stand-up specials.

Obviously, the pandemic postponed those plans, but Murphy is still interested in going out on the road when things get back to normal.

“Hey, when the pandemic is over and it’s safe for everybody to go out and do it, then the plan is to do it,” he said.

We can’t wait to see it!

Luckily for fans, we get to see Murphy bring us laughter in Coming 2 America which is officially out now via Amazon Prime.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

Eddie Murphy Reveals His Plans To Return To Stand-Up was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com