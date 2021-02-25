Music
Tobe Nwigwe Brings The SWAT To ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ With “EAT” [WATCH]

“Southwest Alief Texas on late-night television!”

Tobe Nwigwe is relishing the moment of spreading his purpose music. One day after performing with Erykah Badu for Facebook Watch’s Forward: The Future of Black Music series, Nwigwe and Fat brought the Mint Collection to Jimmy Kimmel Live!, delivering an energetic, high-wire performance of “EAT.”

The moment is just as hype as Tobe and Fat’s performance at the BET Hip Hop Awards last October. Watch the full performance of “EAT” on Kimmel below.

RELATED: Watch Tobe Nwigwe’s Inauguration Performance of “Wake Up Everybody” [VIDEO]

RELATED: From The SWAT: Tobe Nwigwe Drops ‘Cincoriginals’ Project [STREAM]

