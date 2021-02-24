Music
HomeMusic

Erykah Badu Shares The Stage With Tobe Nwigwe For Facebook Watch’s The Future of Black Music [VIDEO]

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Erykah Badu & Tobe Nwigwe For Facebook Watch

Source: Facebook

Facebook Watch has celebrated the future of Black History Month and the future of Black Music all month and their latest episode highlights Texas in a unique way. Erykah Badu and Tobe Nwigwe are country cousins and the two decided to merge worlds for a full-on performance of an unreleased song, a conversation about family and Black identity, creativity and more.

“What I like about Tobe is that he is so family-oriented,” Badu says of Tobe. “You know, the whole family is involved. And as an artist, a creator, and a conceptualizer who really is very sensitive, I am impressed and honored to be part of his crew.”

She added, “As an artist, the reinventing of yourself has been the most important thing in my career. Being Black is a beautiful thing. I’m so very blessed and happy to have had this experience – the challenges, the growing, the self love that we have had to adopt, the series of healings after healings…”

Watch the full video below and check out Tobe’s nationally televised performance on Jimmy Kimmel tonight.

RELATED: Watch Tobe Nwigwe’s Inauguration Performance of “Wake Up Everybody” [VIDEO]

RELATED: Be Friends First: Erykah Badu Opens Up About Relationship With Andre 3000

RELATED: From The SWAT: Tobe Nwigwe Drops ‘Cincoriginals’ Project [STREAM]

erykah badu , Tobe Nwigwe

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
The Fashion Issue | Misa Hylton: From Bad…
 2 hours ago
02.24.21
Erykah Badu & Tobe Nwigwe For Facebook Watch
Erykah Badu Shares The Stage With Tobe Nwigwe…
 4 hours ago
02.24.21
2019 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards
Safaree Calls Marrying Erica Mena 'One Of His…
 5 hours ago
02.24.21
Dr. Dre Calls Ex-Wife “Greedy B*tch” In New…
 6 hours ago
02.23.21
SZA Partners With TAZO Tea For Climate Justice…
 21 hours ago
02.23.21
Mac
Louisiana Parole Board Votes For Ex-No Limit Soldier…
 1 day ago
02.23.21
Cardi B Talks Getting Bullied Because Of Her…
 1 day ago
02.23.21
Megan Thee Stallion, Rep. Maxine Waters Break Bread…
 1 day ago
02.23.21
10 items
Huncho Helps: Quavo Picked Up Bobby Shmurda From…
 1 day ago
02.23.21
Judge Rules Dr. Dre’s Alleged Mistresses Won’t Testify…
 1 day ago
02.23.21
Savage X Fenty Breaks Barriers With Their First…
 1 day ago
02.23.21
10 items
Meek Mill Was In His Feelings After Vanessa…
 1 day ago
02.23.21
Bobby Shmurda On 106th and park
Bobby Shmurda Released From Prison
 1 day ago
02.23.21
2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Vanessa Bryant Slams Meek Mill For Insensitive Kobe…
 1 day ago
02.23.21
5 items
5 Times Niecy Nash Served Those Curves On…
 1 day ago
02.23.21
Eve Returning To Scripted Television In New ABC…
 2 days ago
02.22.21
Photos
Close