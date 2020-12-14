From The SWAT: Tobe Nwigwe Drops ‘Cincoriginals’ Project [STREAM]

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Pandemic or not, Tobe Nwigwe found a way to translate purposeful music into an artform felt across the globe. Whether it be from his living room with Get Twisted Sundays or creating an expanded universe with the Contemporary Art Museum, the Alief native, his wife Fat and go-to producer Lanell have cultivated an audience who’ll follow Nwigwe wherever he and his team goes.

After their earth-shattering performance at the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards, Nwigwe and team decided to drop Cincoriginals, Nwigiwe’s first all-collaboration project where he nabs guest verses and features from a who’s who of rapping ass rappers. See Royce Da 5’9″ and Black Thought on “Father Figure,” or D Smoke for “Head Shots.” Lil Keke takes it back to the Screwed Up Click for “Purple Rain Thing” and Big K.R.I.T., EARTHGANG, Killa Kyleon, Bun B, CyHi Da Prynce and more show up too.

You can watch Tobe and Keke draped in royal purple for “Purple Rain Thing” below and stream the full Cincoriginals here.

