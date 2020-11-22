Tobe Nwigwe & Big K.R.I.T. Join Forces For “Bozos” [NEW MUSIC]

Ask Tobe Nwigwe to deliver, he overdelivers. Since he set the world ablaze with his show-stealing performance at the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards, the Alief native has followed it up with “Ashamed” with PJ Morton, “Wildings” with EARTHGANG and Duckwrth and today shares “Bozos” featuring Big K.R.I.T.

The track represents one of K.R.I.T.’s rare musical offerings of 2020 and is set to be part of Tobe and the Originals’ upcoming Cincoriginals project due out in December with guest appearances from Lil Keke, Royce da 5’9,” D Smoke, CyHi, Bun B, Killa Kyleon and more. Watch the video for “Bozos” below.

