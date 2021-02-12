Erica Banks Nabs Travis Scott For Official “Buss It” Remix [LISTEN]

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

It went from “Buss It Challenge” to official remixes. Dallas’ own Erica Banks broke through in late 2020 when her “Buss It” single off Erica Banks took on a life of its own when TikTok took it for a challenge and ran with it. With the single still rising up the charts, Banks ventures down 45 South and links up with Travis Scott for the official remix where La Flame shares an X-Rated 16 about sex and small homages to Huey’s “Pop Lock And Drop It” to boot.

He raps, “Inside her body she gon’ ride it like Kawasaki (She gon’ ride it like)/She said she was lit off the saké/She left the lobby, parking lot, gave me head in the ‘Gatti (Yeah)/She said she gon’ give me the box and the posse/F*cked around, introduced her to Roddy (Straight up).”

The remix for Banks comes with a double announcement: she’s now inked a deal with Warner Records in partnership with 1501 Certified Entertainment. Press play on the “Buss It” remix below.

