New Music
HomeNew Music

Erica Banks Nabs Travis Scott For Official “Buss It” Remix [LISTEN]

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Erica Banks Buss It Remix

Source: Warner Records / Warner Records

It went from “Buss It Challenge” to official remixes. Dallas’ own Erica Banks broke through in late 2020 when her “Buss It” single off Erica Banks took on a life of its own when TikTok took it for a challenge and ran with it. With the single still rising up the charts, Banks ventures down 45 South and links up with Travis Scott for the official remix where La Flame shares an X-Rated 16 about sex and small homages to Huey’s “Pop Lock And Drop It” to boot.

He raps, “Inside her body she gon’ ride it like Kawasaki (She gon’ ride it like)/She said she was lit off the saké/She left the lobby, parking lot, gave me head in the ‘Gatti (Yeah)/She said she gon’ give me the box and the posse/F*cked around, introduced her to Roddy (Straight up).”

The remix for Banks comes with a double announcement: she’s now inked a deal with Warner Records in partnership with 1501 Certified Entertainment. Press play on the “Buss It” remix below.

RELATED: Nelly Gives Ultimate Co-Sign Of Erica Banks’ ‘Buss It’ & The ‘Buss It Challenge’: ‘Keep Doin’ It!’

RELATED: Erica Banks Sounds Off Over Renewed Interest In “Buss It” Single #BussItChallenge

erica banks , Travis Scott

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Meagan And La’Myia Good Open Up About Their…
 8 hours ago
02.12.21
8 items
Dave Chappelle Announces ‘Chappelle’s Show’ Return To Netflix,…
 10 hours ago
02.12.21
DeWanda Wise Woke Up One Day And Realized…
 10 hours ago
02.12.21
The CDC Recommends Wearing Two Masks At Once
 1 day ago
02.11.21
Black GOP Candidate Wtih Pushed Back Hairline Announces…
 1 day ago
02.11.21
R. Kelly’s Trial Postponed Again Until August Due…
 1 day ago
02.11.21
Noname Doesn’t Join Ghetto Sage Co-Stars On ‘Judas…
 1 day ago
02.11.21
Tessica Brown Is Now Gorilla Glue Free After…
 1 day ago
02.11.21
Brandy Comes To Tears Reminiscing On Her Time…
 1 day ago
02.11.21
Rihanna And LVMH Put The Fenty Fashion House…
 1 day ago
02.11.21
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Episode 2…
 2 days ago
02.11.21
Bruno Mars performs at the Staples Cente
Man Claiming To Be Bruno Mars Reportedly Catfishes…
 2 days ago
02.10.21
20 items
For The Lovers: The Ultimate Valentine’s Day Playlist
 2 days ago
02.10.21
Megan Thee Stallion Announced As First Global Ambassador…
 2 days ago
02.10.21
Jay-Z, LL Cool J, Mary J. Blige Nominated…
 2 days ago
02.10.21
Lil Baby Hilariously Does the #JunebugChallenge w/ Meek…
 2 days ago
02.10.21
Photos
Close