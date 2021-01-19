Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Nelly Gives Ultimate Co-Sign Of Erica Banks’ ‘Buss It’ & The ‘Buss It Challenge’: ‘Keep Doin’ It!’

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Nelly

Source: Gerardo Mora / Getty

Erica Banks already has the first viral challenge of 2021 with the #BussItChallenge and has seen videos from Tracee Ellis RossGabrielle UnionIggy AzaleaMonica and more. Built off Nelly‘s multi-platinum 2002 hit “Hot In Herre,” the Erica Banks single is climbing on YouTube, TikTok and more.

During an interview with the Zach Sang Show, the “Hot In Herre” originator Nelly gave his props to Erica and revealed he is getting a little coin from the record due to sampling.

“Yeah it’s dope, it’s dope man. Keep doing it!” Nelly said with a smile. “Obviously I had to clear the record but yo, keep doing it! Definitely. I see the numbers adding up for me, it’s awesome.”

Although the STL legend and Banks haven’t had a formal conversation about a remix or about going viral, Nelly did give her props for flipping “Hot In Herre” to a fire song.

“You can’t put nothing like that out without getting it cleared, you know what I’m saying? So when I heard the record, I said ‘This jammin, that’s hard.’ And I wanna make sure the sister get a chance to better her life. I wouldn’t hold any of that up so I’m glad its workin’ out for her and it’s giving her an opportunity. Obviously, I’m happy for me too as well but honestly, I’m really happy its working out for her.”

RELATED:  Erica Banks On “Buss It,” Signing To 1501 Certified &amp; Ditching Nursing School For Rap [INTERVIEW]

RELATED: See The Celebs Who Got In On The #BussItChallenge

erica banks , nelly

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED DECEMBER 14)
Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection
53 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Nelly
Nelly Gives Ultimate Co-Sign Of Erica Banks’ ‘Buss…
 2 hours ago
01.19.21
10 items
Fans Remember Mac Miller On What Would Have…
 3 hours ago
01.19.21
Meagan Good Contemplates Motherhood & Society’s Timeline On…
 10 hours ago
01.19.21
2Chainz Host Quarantine Thick Brunch
Bow Wow Feels ‘Singled Out’ By Mayor Sylvester…
 20 hours ago
01.18.21
‘MLK/FBI’ Documentary Zeroes In On FBI’s Plans To…
 1 day ago
01.18.21
An ‘NBA Jam’ Documentary Is In The Works
 1 day ago
01.18.21
LeBron James & Bugs Bunny Look Like They’re…
 1 day ago
01.18.21
Dr. Dre Released From Hospital, Already Back In…
 2 days ago
01.17.21
Kanye West’s YEEZY Brand Suing Summer Intern For…
 3 days ago
01.16.21
Wendy Williams Admits Ex-Husband Was Serial Cheater
 3 days ago
01.16.21
Quincy Jones Hand And Footprint Ceremony
Dr. Dre Reportedly Released From ICU Following Brain…
 4 days ago
01.15.21
12 items
Pearly Whites Bih: Plies Shows Off Teeth After…
 4 days ago
01.15.21
5 Times Regina King Gave Us High Fashion…
 4 days ago
01.15.21
Life Is Good: Drake Shows Off Muscles While…
 4 days ago
01.15.21
Cardi B Lands Her First Leading Role
 4 days ago
01.15.21
Urban Meyer Coming Out of Retirement To Coach…
 4 days ago
01.15.21
Photos
Close