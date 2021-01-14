Entertainment News
Erica Banks Sounds Off Over Renewed Interest In “Buss It” Single #BussItChallenge

The DeSoto, Texas rapper first released the track in the summer of 2020, which samples "Nelly's "Hot In Herre" hit.

By now, the viral #BussItChallenge has made it across most timelines, and that most certainly has given rapper Erica Banks the proper praise she deserves. With her song “Buss It” used as the backing track for the latest social media craze, the Texas rapper is sounding off over the new love the track has received over the past week.

During an Instagram Story post, Banks, who hails from the Dallas suburb of DeSoto, wrote, “It’s funny to see some of y’all who was talkin sh*t months ago, droppin that #BussItChallenge. y’all had a change of heart huh,” which was supplemented with laughing emojis and ended up a clown emoji.

By now it should be well known what the challenge is all about it, but essentially, the song samples the “I think my butt gettin’ big” line from Nelly’s 2002 hit “Hot In Herre,” with a humbly dressed person suddenly dropping low and pulling a 180 on their look and outfit.

Banks’ words via Instagram are seemingly aimed at those who slept on the song when it first dropped, and also at critics who may have had some harsh critique of the rapper for signing with Megan Thee Stallion’s former label, 1501 Certified Entertainment.

It should also be noted that Banks properly gave credit to the creator of the #BussItChallenge, Erika Davila, who actually left instructions on how she would envision the challenge to unfold although she didn’t fully participate.

Adding to this, Banks, who already did a #BussItChallenge video, redid the challenge after some had a bit of critique, and her second attempt definitely hits the ball out the park.

