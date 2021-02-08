New Music
Slim Thug Dedicates ‘Black Queen’ To All Black Women [NEW MUSIC]

Slim Thug

Source: Courtesy Of Limelight Media / Limelight Media

Slim Thug knows a thing or two about being the right lover for Valentine’s Day and February in general. Occasionally Slim dips into his Sugar Daddy Slim bag but for “Black Queen,” the Boss of All Bosses decided to honor Black women, not just for Black History Month but for Valentine’s Day as well.

“I wanted to do a song to celebrate black women and let them know that they will always have my heart,” Slim says of the track.  Over hard piano keys, Slim details why he’s looking to settle down and start a family and even have his first little girl. No more baby mama drama for him. Press play on “Black Queen” below.

Slim Thug

