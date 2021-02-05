Judge Lina Hidalgo Explains COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution, Eliminating Misinformation In Black & Brown Communities & More [EXCLUSIVE]

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Black and Brown communities across Harris County and the Houston area have been highly affected by the COVID-19 virus and with the rollout of multiple vaccines, many individuals in local government are trying to eradicate the misinformation regarding the vaccine.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo joins Good Morning H-Town to not only help educate individuals on why they should take the vaccine to help continue the fight against COVID-19 but also educate the public on how the area receives shipments of the vaccine, how to dispel misinformation and more.

