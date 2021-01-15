Tia’ Gold Gives Fans A Little ‘SOS’ With New Single [LISTEN]

Music
Tia Gold

Source: Joshua Burkett / Tia Gold

In 2019, Tia’ Gold not only set the standard for future HOU Got Next winners when she opened up for Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat at our Break The Internet concert, but she also caught the attention of Roc Nation. To begin 2020, the Houston singer traversed between Los Angeles and Houston, engaging in writing camps, penning future hits and even landing a deal with the prestigious label.

Now 2021 is all about show and prove for the singer and although she’s leaned plenty into a pop bag, her latest single “SOS” gets to the heart of the matter without as much as a pause.

“I’ve been writing sh*tty songs in my two-bedroom apartment, I been letting the same n*gga be my problem,” she sings while offering up vulnerability about her own inconsistencies. To top it off, the official lyric video for the single takes viewers right to the two-bedroom apartment and a day in the life for the singer, complete with grainy VHS aesthetic and fun. The girl next door grew up, and just wants to do cool, stress-free sh*t in her 30s.

“After not releasing music for a while I felt it was important to start off with something personal,” Gold says of the Chris Rockaway-produced single. “To really have an honest conversation with both new and old listeners about who I am and where I’m at in life.”

Watch the lyric video for “SOS” below.

