Our August On tha Radar winner Tia Gold had the most votes for our artist leaderboard so we let her open up for Megan the Stallion, Doja Cat and Christian Paul. While she is nervous at first she ended up being a hit with our audience before the show. She sung her catchy single ‘Sorry Love’. Head over to https://m.me/TheBoxHouston/ and upload your music to have a chance to get on our platforms

