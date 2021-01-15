Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Urban Meyer Coming Out of Retirement To Coach In The AFC South

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Maryland v Ohio State

Source: G Fiume / Getty

Looks like Urban Meyer is pulling a Michale Jordan!  The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced that the former Ohio State Buckeyes coach has accepted the position of head coach for the NFL team.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Meyer retired in 2019 from Ohio State, this was his third time retiring after 2011 with the Florida Gators, and 1995 with the Colorado State Rams.

Jaguars team owner Shad Khan expressed enthusiasm for the new hire.

Urban Meyer is who we want and need, a leader, winner and champion who demands excellence and produces results. While Urban already enjoys a legacy in the game of football that few will ever match, his passion for the opportunity in front of him here in Jacksonville is powerful and unmistakable.

Meyer has been called one of the most successful college coaches in NCAA history.  Jacksonville hasn’t had a winning season since 2007 and is hoping that Meyer’s coaching expertise can help their franchise turn into a more competitive team.

source

The Latest:

Urban Meyer Coming Out of Retirement To Coach In The AFC South  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Jacksonville Jaguars , NFL , Urban Meyer

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED DECEMBER 14)
Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection
53 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
5 Times Regina King Gave Us High Fashion…
 2 hours ago
01.15.21
Life Is Good: Drake Shows Off Muscles While…
 4 hours ago
01.15.21
Cardi B Lands Her First Leading Role
 5 hours ago
01.15.21
Urban Meyer Coming Out of Retirement To Coach…
 7 hours ago
01.15.21
10 items
Bring It Back: Giving Atlanta Hip-Hop Trio Travis…
 18 hours ago
01.15.21
Like Father, Like Daughter: Bow Wow Congratulates Daughter…
 21 hours ago
01.14.21
NeNe Leakes Shares Behind-The-Scenes Drama Leading To Leaving…
 21 hours ago
01.14.21
Erica Banks Sounds Off Over Renewed Interest In…
 23 hours ago
01.15.21
Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Candy Hearts Valentine’s Day…
 1 day ago
01.14.21
YFN Lucci Turns Himself In On Murder Charges
 1 day ago
01.14.21
I Watch ‘Bridgerton’ For The Duke Of Hastings
 2 days ago
01.13.21
Tommicus Walker Shares Message To LeToya Luckett’s “Stanky…
 2 days ago
01.13.21
24 items
24 Of Lori Harvey’s Best Thirst Traps
 2 days ago
01.14.21
Insecure Season 4 assets
‘Insecure’ To End After Season 5 On HBO
 2 days ago
01.13.21
‘Batwoman’ Star Javicia Leslie Reveals Her Style Superpower…
 2 days ago
01.13.21
‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ Reportedly To Feature First…
 2 days ago
01.13.21
Photos
Close