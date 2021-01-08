Jazmine Sullivan Puts Us In Our Feelings With ‘Heaux Tales’ + NPR Tiny Desk Concert [VIDEO]

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Jazmine Sullivan‘s first release since 2015’s Reality Show has arrived in Heaux Tales. The 14-track project features spoken interludes from the likes of Ari Lennox, Amanda Henderson, Antoinette Henry and more, the project is a concept of love, sex and heartbreak, all told from the perspective of a woman and her girlfriends.

One dive into Heaux Tales and the grandest statement Sullivan makes along with the women who make this album is individuality. There are a multitude of stories stretched over the project’s 30-plus minutes, from lusting over a man who delivers good love to the point where it seems out of body to handling a heartbreak where longing for a person’s peace seems greater than holding to your own. You can stream the project in full with guest appearances from Lennox, Anderson .Paak and H.E.R. below.

As a bonus, check out Jazmine’s “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert” featuring performances from Heaux Tales as well as a new version of “Let It Burn” from Reality Show.

