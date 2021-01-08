Music
HomeMusicNew Music

Jazmine Sullivan Puts Us In Our Feelings With ‘Heaux Tales’ + NPR Tiny Desk Concert [VIDEO]

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Jazmine Sullivan assets

Source: Myesha Evon Gardner / Myesha Evon Gardner

Jazmine Sullivan‘s first release since 2015’s Reality Show has arrived in Heaux Tales. The 14-track project features spoken interludes from the likes of Ari LennoxAmanda HendersonAntoinette Henry and more, the project is a concept of love, sex and heartbreak, all told from the perspective of a woman and her girlfriends.

One dive into Heaux Tales and the grandest statement Sullivan makes along with the women who make this album is individuality. There are a multitude of stories stretched over the project’s 30-plus minutes, from lusting over a man who delivers good love to the point where it seems out of body to handling a heartbreak where longing for a person’s peace seems greater than holding to your own. You can stream the project in full with guest appearances from Lennox, Anderson .Paak and H.E.R. below.

As a bonus, check out Jazmine’s “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert” featuring performances from Heaux Tales as well as a new version of “Let It Burn” from Reality Show.

RELATED: Jazmine Sullivan & H.E.R. Deliver With “Girl Like Me” [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: Jazmine Sullivan Looks Hot AF In Her Savage X Fenty Lingerie

heaux tales , Jazmine Sullivan

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED DECEMBER 14)
Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection
53 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
13 items
How Many Jokes Did 21 Savage Have About…
 3 hours ago
01.08.21
20 items
#BussItChallenge: Watch These Instant Glow Ups Via Knees…
 5 hours ago
01.08.21
Renee Montgomery “Definitely Interested” In Buying WNBA Team
 5 hours ago
01.08.21
Beef to Besties: Drake & Meek Mill Reportedly…
 7 hours ago
01.08.21
Offset Birthday Celebration
DaBaby Arrested In Los Angeles On Firearms Possession
 18 hours ago
01.07.21
President Donald Trump Opening Ceremony for Veterans Day Parade : NYC
Trump To Consider Pardoning Lil Wayne, Kodak Black…
 19 hours ago
01.07.21
15 items
Social Media Clowns Bow Wow After He Shared…
 22 hours ago
01.08.21
Lauryn Hill Reveals Why She Never Made Another…
 23 hours ago
01.07.21
Belly Full Of Blessed Baby: Fantasia & Her…
 24 hours ago
01.07.21
Save the Children
Bun B Confirms VERZUZ With 8Ball & MJG…
 1 day ago
01.07.21
Triller Presents Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr.
Snoop Dogg Goes Off The Top Rope With…
 1 day ago
01.07.21
Vivica A. Fox: I’m Finally Happy With The…
 1 day ago
01.07.21
14 items
White Terrorists Safely Taking Siege Of Capitol Highlights…
 2 days ago
01.06.21
Young Buck Says After Rejoining G-Unit Things Went…
 2 days ago
01.06.21
Social Media Thanks Stacey Abrams For Turning Georgia…
 2 days ago
01.06.21
Hey Twins!: Beyoncé Gives Rare Glimpse of Twins…
 2 days ago
01.07.21
Photos
Close