Jazmine Sullivan & H.E.R. Deliver With “Girl Like Me” [NEW MUSIC]

Jazmine Sullivan‘s Heaux Tales arrives on Friday and following the release of “Pick Up Your Feelings” and “Lost One,” the Philly singer teams up with H.E.R. for the release of “Girl Like Me,” a dream collab for H.E.R. who is a big fan of Sullivan.

Heaux Tales is the first full release from Sullivan since 2015’s beloved Reality Show. “The truth is, women of all ages have been called a ‘heaux’ at some point in life,” Sullivan said of the project. “Whether deserved or not, by some man trying to put us in our place; a place designed to keep us under control, out of the way and usually beneath them. Women are over feeling ashamed about the decision we have made, or chose to make, in regards to our bodies.”

