Kodak Black’s Request To Have His Sentenced Reduced Denied By The Feds

Because duh.

It seems Kodak Black will have to do his time as it was assigned. He was recently was told good luck with that regarding his request to shave his sentence down.

As spotted on HipHopDX the Florida native got some bad news regarding his current bid. Last year the rapper had asked that he get an early release on his 46-month sentence that he got hit with due to possessing a firearm. Well a federal committee has reached their decision and they declined the plea; respectfully. Their reasoning is that he nor his legal team have cited a strong case for the reduction.

“(Kodak Black) has not presented ‘extraordinary and compelling reasons’ supporting his request for release,” wrote Assistant U.S. Attorney Bruce O. Brown. “Stated more correction, (Kodak Black) has not presented ANY reason supporting his request for release. He merely states he is not an evil person and promises to participate in community-based programs aimed at helping the ‘younger generation.’ That simply is inadequate pursuant to the statute” he added.

The man known as Bill Kapri had thought his status as a celebrity could be better leveraged outside of prison to positively steer the youth. He detailed his reasoning in a letter to the courts. “With all due deference, I come in truth,” he wrote. “I acknowledge my mistakes and I take full responsibility for my actions. I am not a evil or demented person. I am salvageble [sic] and I have the ability and potential to live a prosperous and positive life.”

In November he pledged 1 million dollars to charity if President Donald Trump would pardon him.

Close