Propain & Z-Ro Walk Through The Flames For ‘It Ain’ Safe Outside’ [WATCH]

Propain Z-Ro It Ain't Safe Outside

Source: TrillArt / TrillArt

You know Propain wasn’t going to go into 2021 without giving fans a glimpse of what It Ain’t Safe Outside would sound and feel, right? The Hiram Clarke native partners with Z-Ro for the title track where despite a virus, Pro is perceptive of all things going on in the world, including the failures of the community at the hands of the police and fear brought on by poverty.

Pro’s not taking 2021 easy either, publicly making it known he’s one of the best in Houston and has been one of the best for a while now.

Watch the official video shot and directed by TrillArt below. It Ain’t Safe Outside is slated to arrive this month.

propain , z-ro

Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED DECEMBER 14)
Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection
53 photos
