Le$ & Bun B Kick Off 2021 With ‘Distant’ EP [NEW MUSIC]

Before Le$ was a rapper, he was in the crowd watching Bun B and Pimp C perform. As a fan of UGK, the Houston rapper, entrepreneur and professor of staying playa at all times found it surreal when Bun left him a voicemail in mid-2020 discussing an EP concept where the two drive out to West Texas, record and lay down a project all over Le$’ production.

They found themselves in a space large enough to feel like a world unto itself to begin the process. Sonic Ranch, a 1,700 square-foot pecan farm happened to host one of the largest recording studios in the area and with neighboring Marfa nearby for any visual aesthetics, the pair locked in. A rapper who never lost his fastball even as his recording days gave way to becoming a greater ambassador for Houston and his counterpart, a machine who churns out projects to feed a rabid fanbase who supports him at every turn.

A month after delivering D I O $ (Did It Ourselves) and launching a storefront in the process, Distant arrives with the voice of Pimp C acting as a spiritual guide. Clocking in at a tick over 20 minutes, the six-track EP features Bun and Le$ trading bars, Bun delivering as an elder statesman still capable of breathing life and Short, Texas venom into tracks and Le$ delivering wisdom and lifestyle mantras.

Watch the video for “Live By” from Bun and Le$ above and stream Distant from the pair below via Spotify.

