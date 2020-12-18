Entertainment News
Sexual Assault Charges Against Mystikal Dropped

The Box Houston Featured Video
Louisville Old School Hip Hop Festival

Source: Stephen J. Cohen / Getty

Mystikal is clear of rape and kidnapping charges after prosecutors in Shreveport, Louisiana dropped the case against the New Orleans rapper.

The 50-year-old artist surrendered to authorities in August 2017 on rape and kidnapping charges after he was accused of sexual assault at a Shreveport casino in October 2016. He was indicted in 2017 and released from jail in 2019 on $3 million bond after being jailed for one and a half years.

A second Caddo Parish grand jury returned a no true bill clearing him.

“Additional evidence and information were discovered and the case was resubmitted to this second Grand Jury in the interest of justice,” the Caddo Parish District Attorney said in a statement.

The multiplatinum rapper pleaded guilty in 2003 to forcing his then-hairstylist to perform sexual acts on him and two bodyguards, resulting in a six-year prison sentence.

Sexual Assault Charges Against Mystikal Dropped
