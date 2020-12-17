Entertainment News
Lil Baby Hosts Birthday Party For George Floyd’s Daughter Gianna

Lil Baby‘s eventful 2020 has led him to bring some light to George Floyd‘s family.

On Wednesday (December 16), the “Bigger Picture” rapper helped throw a birthday party for Floyd’s 7-year-old daughter, Gianna. Lil Baby reportedly funded the celebration, which was helped put together by former NBA star and Floyd’s good friend Stephen Jackson along with Atlanta restaurant owners Ericka and William Platt.

According to Forbes, the party had been in the works as far back as July after Gianna visited the Platts, who own Restaurant Ten and Rosie’s Café. The Platts were good friends of the Floyd family and grew closer to Jackson, whose voice was amplified in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd on May 25.

“I think I adopted another child, God put me into this position,” Jackson said of Gianna. “I’m going to do the best that I can.”

The party was held at Atlanta’s Pink Hotel with a LOL Surprise Dolls-theme. The children of Lil Baby, Jackson as well as Future were all in attendance as well as the children of Rayshard Brooks, the 27-year-old Black man who was fatally shot by Atlanta police in June. The officer involved has been charged in connection with his murder.

Gianna’s mother, Roxie Washington, felt thankful for all of the support surrounding her daughter this year.

“This is a very difficult time for my daughter,” Washington told Forbes. “So we’re very grateful that our extended family is creating such a special experience for Gianna on her first birthday without her father.”

Floyd died in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis. Video of his detainment by four now-fired Minneapolis police officers quickly went viral after one officer, Derek Chauvin, placed a knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. He repeatedly told the officers he couldn’t breathe before falling unconscious. He was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Chauvin and three other officers were charged in connection with Floyd’s death in September. Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao were charged with aiding and abetting murder. Their trial is set to take place in 2021.

