Officer Charged With Felony Murder In The Death Of Rayshard Brooks

Garrett Rolfe, the former Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks on June 12 outside of a Wendy’s, has been charged with 11 counts including felony murder, aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and violations of his oath of office.. If convicted, Rolfe faces either life in prison or the death penalty.

The announcement came from Fulton County DA Paul Howard on Wednesday (June 17).

Rolfe along with former officer Devin Bronsan engaged Brooks for 41 minutes and 17 seconds that night outside the Wendy’s on University Ave. According to DA Howard, not once did they inform Brooks that he was under arrest and the 27-year-old was cooperative with them throughout.

Bronsan, according to DA Howard agreed to become a state witness. He’s being charged with three counts of aggravated assault, including an assault charge for standing on top of Brooks’ shoulders as he lay dying. The officers, who are required by law to render aid to a shooting victim, did not give aid to Brooks for two minutes and twelve seconds as he fought for his life.

“During that 2 minutes and 12 seconds, Officer Rolfe actually kicked Mr. Brooks as he laid on the ground, while he was there fighting for his life,” Howard said. “Officer Brosnan actually stood on Mr. Brooks’ shoulder.”

Howard also said that Brooks at the time of his death did not pose a threat to the officers and that it is against Atlanta PD’s code of conduct for them to fire any weapon, whether it be a taser or a gun at a suspect who is running.

“We have also concluded that Rolfe was aware that the Taser in Brooks’ possession, it was fired twice, and once it’s fired twice it presented no danger to him or to any other persons,” Howard said.

Both former officers have been asked to turn themselves in by 6 p.m. tomorrow. Howard recommended a $50,000 bond for Bronsan due to his cooperation and no bond for Rolfe.

