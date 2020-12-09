HOU Got Next: Win A $2,500 Artist Package For December!

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

HOU Got Next is rolling into December and we’re doubling up on giving artists a chance to win a $2,500 package but the big incentive for this month is about our curators! The top curator, i.e. who rates the most tracks will win $100 and it’s really simple and easy.

You can UPLOAD your track HERE and curators, RATE tracks HERE. Remember to check the leaderboard to see where your position is to see if you’ll be taking home $2,500 for being the top artist OR $100 for being the top curator.

See rules for BOTH artists and curators on the next page!

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Box: