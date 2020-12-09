HOU Got Next
HomeHOU Got Next

HOU Got Next: Win A $2,500 Artist Package For December!

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
HOU Got Next December Artist Prize

Source: Avery Green / Radio One Digital

HOU Got Next is rolling into December and we’re doubling up on giving artists a chance to win a $2,500 package but the big incentive for this month is about our curators! The top curator, i.e. who rates the most tracks will win $100 and it’s really simple and easy.

You can UPLOAD your track HERE and curators, RATE tracks HERE. Remember to check the leaderboard to see where your position is to see if you’ll be taking home $2,500 for being the top artist OR $100 for being the top curator.

See rules for BOTH artists and curators on the next page!

hou got next

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED NOVEMBER 9)
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-CARSON
49 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Tyga Launches New OnlyFans Management & Marketing Company
 54 mins ago
12.09.20
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Hit With Weapons…
 3 hours ago
12.09.20
Faizon Love Says Jay-Z Faked His Drug Dealer…
 4 hours ago
12.09.20
Alfred Molina To Reprise Doc Oc Role In…
 7 hours ago
12.09.20
Queen Latifah Tapped To Executive Produce and Star…
 7 hours ago
12.09.20
Barack Obama Get Hilarious For Upcoming ‘Desus &…
 8 hours ago
12.09.20
10 items
DJ Vlad Interviews Helped Get Casanova Indicted According…
 23 hours ago
12.08.20
500+ People At Trey Songz Party Leads Ohio…
 1 day ago
12.08.20
TDE’s Audio Engineer Extraordinaire MixedByAli Purchases Former Death…
 1 day ago
12.08.20
Apple To Drop $549 Premium AirPods Max Headphones…
 1 day ago
12.08.20
Lizzo Is Keeping Us Inspired With Her Body…
 1 day ago
12.08.20
Hip-Hop Legend Kurtis Blow Has Successful Heart Transplant…
 1 day ago
12.08.20
Teyana Taylor Announces Retirement, Airs Out Def Jam…
 1 day ago
12.08.20
Watch: ‘Issa Rae Presents’ Premiered Stellar Short Film…
 1 day ago
12.08.20
9 Things Natalie Desselle-Reid’s IG Taught Us About…
 1 day ago
12.08.20
Ann Marie Mugshot
Chicago R&B Singer Ann Marie Accused Of Shooting…
 2 days ago
12.07.20
Photos
Close