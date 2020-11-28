Lil Wayne Drops ‘No Ceilings 3’ [NEW MUSIC]

Lil Wayne took the awkward route before giving fans the third installment of his No Ceilings series.

Five years after the original sequel and eleven years after the original was released on Halloween and became a beloved Wayne tape, the 20-track third tape features Weezy F. going back to basics by ripping current hits to shreds including Drake and Lil Durk‘s “Laugh Now Cry Later” for “Something Different,” Future and Drizzy’s “Life Is Good,” JAY-Z‘s “Takeover” for “Lamar,” Lil Baby and 42 Dugg‘s “We Paid” for the tape opener “V8,” Pop Smoke‘s “For The Night” and more.

With DJ Khaled on hosting duties, the We The Best honcho made sure fans got a taste of what No Ceilings 3 could be with the latest Drake and Weezy collab in “BB King Freestyle” and a couple of choice Drake bars about being ready for the COVID pandemic to be over and boys carrying guns for appearances. The real surprise comes later in the tape when Weezy teams up with Young Thug for a freestyle over “Out West,” and guest verses from Wayne’s eldest sons, Lil Tune and Young Kam Carter.

Stream No Ceilings 3 via DatPiff here.

