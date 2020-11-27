CLOSE
DJ Khaled To Host Lil Wayne’s ‘No Ceilings 3’ Mixtape

Never forget.

EA Sports Bowl at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

DJ Khaled has never seen a high-profile project he isn’t willing to co-sign. The Miami DJ, producer and all-around hype man took to Instagram to reveal he will be hosting Lil Wayne‘s forthcoming new No Ceilings 3 mixtape.

“They always try to put a cieling on our greatness. So we too the f*cking ceiling off,” says Khaled, talking his usual ish, and sipping on some tea. The man born Khaled Khaled shared snippets of a couple of tracks from the project. One featured Drake kicking some fiery bars over a buttery smooth track. The other was Lil Wayne going in over Lil Baby and 42 Dugg’s “We Paid.

Could it be that Lil Wayne is dropping new music to make us forget he was rolling with the orange-colored President who lost the election?

Khaled really, really like the Tunechi and Drake record.

Bombaclot!

No word on when exactly No Ceilings 3 will drop, but Wayne said the mixtape, as well as Tha Carter IV were both next on his schedule.

