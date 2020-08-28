CLOSE
Music
HomeMusicMixtapes

Like It’s 09: Lil Wayne Adds ‘No Ceilings’ Mixtape To Streaming Services [LISTEN]

Broccoli City Festival 2019 Performances

Source: Brian Stukes / ON-SITEFOTOS

Picture this. It’s 2009 and Lil Wayne for all intents and purposes is the biggest rapper in the world. He’s about to do a bid on Rikers Island for gun possession and blurts out over Waka Flocka Flame‘s “O Lets Do It” his thoughts on going to jail. “Lock the CEO up, and I’m the CEO, f*ck. Prison in February and I ain’t in no rush.”

Welcome back to No Ceilings, argued by many to be Wayne’s last universally recognized classic mixtape and the conclusion of his insane 2004 to 2009 run where he literally morphed from Cash Money’s saving grace to one of the more influential rappers, ever. A number of Wayne tapes have started bubbling their way onto digital streaming platforms such as the Free Weezy album but last night, fans got No Ceilings. Well, an abridged version of it.

Sample and song clearances clearly got in the way of a few records, hence why there’s no “D.O.A (Death of Auto-Tune)” freestyle or “Run This Down” or even “Sweet Dreams.” In fact, Dorrough didn’t clear up “Ice Cream Paint Job” and the title track, one of the sneaky best Wayne and Birdman collabs to ever exist, is absent. Tracks such as “Swag Surf” are renamed to “Surf Swag” and the “Oh Let’s Do It” freestyle is simply, “Let Do It.”

So the DSP version of No Ceilings is 11 of the best songs from the 21-track original plus an updated version of a Wayne mixtape classic in “Kobe Bryant,” the same version he performed at this year’s BET Awards in honor of the late Black Mamba. Stream the new version Wayne’s 09 classic below.

RELATED: Lil Wayne Confirms That ‘Tha Carter VI’ Album Is On The Way

RELATED: Order In The Court: Khia Drags Lil Wayne By The Remaining Dreads Over Drug Abuse & Treatment Of Black Women

RELATED: Weezy Likes ‘Em Thick: Meet Lil Wayne’s Rumored New Boo, Model Denise Bidot [Photos]

lil wayne , No Ceilings

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED AUGUST 25)
Celebrity Game Face key art
42 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
A$AP Rocky Answers 18 Questions From Rihanna On…
 2 hours ago
08.28.20
Marques Houston And Miya Dickey Tie The Knot…
 19 hours ago
08.27.20
Kanye West Accused Of Ripping Off Black-Owned Company,…
 20 hours ago
08.27.20
Chris Webber Gets Choked Up Talking About NBA…
 22 hours ago
08.27.20
20 items
Muscle Ruckus AKA Terry Crews Drafts “BOYCOTT MAGIC…
 22 hours ago
08.27.20
R. Kelly Mugshot
R. Kelly Allegedly Catches Jailhouse Fade By Another…
 23 hours ago
08.27.20
Barack Obama Praises The NBA & WNBA For…
 24 hours ago
08.27.20
14 items
Big Shot Dad: Robert Horry Displays A Father’s…
 1 day ago
08.27.20
10 items
Stakes Is High: Lakers and Clippers Reportedly Vote…
 1 day ago
08.26.20
Doc Rivers Gives Powerful Address On Racial Injustice…
 2 days ago
08.26.20
Mary J. Blige Doesn’t Want To Be Called…
 2 days ago
08.26.20
Tamika Mallory Addresses Criticism Over “BreonnaCon” Event For…
 2 days ago
08.26.20
11 items
Waka Flocka Comments On Post Blaming Megan Thee…
 3 days ago
08.25.20
Beyoncé Shares Official Video For “Brown Skin Girl”…
 3 days ago
08.25.20
Kobe Bryant To Get Street By Staples Center…
 3 days ago
08.25.20
Kevin Hart Reveals He Had COVID-19 Earlier This…
 3 days ago
08.25.20
Photos
Close