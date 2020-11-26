CLOSE
H-Town
HomeH-Town

Travis Scott, Mayor Turner Host Inaugural Cactus Jack Foundation Turkey Drive

Travis Scott x Mitchell & Ness

Source: Mitchell & Ness / Mitchell & Ness

Although he wasn’t there in a physical sense, Travis Scott made his presence felt during the inaugural Cactus Jack Foundation Turkey Drive on Wednesday (November 25).

The rapper’s mother and twin siblings were on hand as well as Mayor Sylvester Turner, Lil Flip, Chase B, Don Toliver and more helping pass out over 1,000 turkeys and bags of canned goods to families at Worthing High School. Additionally, those who picked up items were welcome to free COVID-19 testing courtesy of United Memorial Medica Center.

Scott launched the Cactus Jack Foundation on November 18 to “empower and enrich the lives of youth by providing access to education and creative resources to ensure long term success.” Additionally, “the foundation believes the youth should not be prevented from attaining their lifetime goal and is committed to extending educational opportunities to all, regardless of their circumstances to achieve their dreams.”

Among the first initiatives started by the Foundation was the creation of the Waymon Webster Scholarship, named after La Flame’s grandfather. Waymon was a Dean of the Prairie View A&M graduate school and Scott’s father attended the university for undergrad. The scholarship will provide financial assistance for select students at Prairie View, Howard University, Texas Southern University and Grambling State University.

cactus jack foundation , Sylvester Turner , Travis Scott

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED NOVEMBER 9)
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-CARSON
49 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
50 Cent Blasts Grammys For Best Rap Album…
 16 hours ago
11.25.20
Jazmine Sullivan Looks Hot AF In Her Savage…
 16 hours ago
11.25.20
Florida Man: Rapper Ace NH Allegedly Kills Two…
 19 hours ago
11.25.20
Megan Thee Stallion Denies Claims That Fashion Nova…
 21 hours ago
11.25.20
Nipsey Hussle's Private Debut Album Release Party Hosted By James Harden
Lauren London Gets Personal Nipsey Hussle Note Tattooed…
 23 hours ago
11.25.20
Be Friends First: Erykah Badu Opens Up About…
 1 day ago
11.25.20
Mulatto Clears Up Wig Pilfering Accusations…Sort Of
 1 day ago
11.25.20
15 items
WTH: Dudes Deliver Ass-Out Fades To Each Other…
 1 day ago
11.25.20
Legends of Hip Hop Concert - Atlanta
Scarface Would Only Do A Verzuz Battle On…
 2 days ago
11.24.20
Got ‘Em?!: Tips & Techniques To Actually Cop…
 2 days ago
11.24.20
Look At My Opponent: Gucci Mane Wants More…
 2 days ago
11.24.20
Dave Chappelle Canvassing For Andrew Yang
Netflix Removes ‘Chappelle’s Show’ From Streaming Lineup At…
 2 days ago
11.24.20
21 Savage Loses Brother After Stabbing Incident In…
 2 days ago
11.24.20
Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Is Texting Buddies…
 2 days ago
11.24.20
Quando Rondo Addresses King Von Shooting On New…
 3 days ago
11.23.20
Locals Waited Over 14 Hours For Colorado’s First…
 3 days ago
11.23.20
Photos
Close