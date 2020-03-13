CLOSE
Music
HomeMusicLocal Music

Stream Don Toliver’s ‘Heaven Or Hell’ Project

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - March 3, 2020

Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty

Two years ago, Don Toliver dropped his debut mixtape, Donny Womack with records such as “Diamonds,” “Back End,” and “Issues.” It didn’t take long before the Houston rapper picked up steam even further when he inked a deal to Travis Scott‘s Cactus Jack imprint in August of 2018. Since then, his name’s been attached to heavyweights such as Eminemthe Weeknd as well as a show-stealing moment on “Can’t Say” from Scott’s chart-topping Astroworld album.

On Thursday night, Toliver delivered his Cactus Jack debut project, Heaven Or Hell with a little him from the aforementioned Scott, WondagurlMike DeanKaash PaigeSheck Wes, Quavo and more.

Calling the album “the greatest album to come out this decade,” Heaven or Hell features tracks such as “After Party,” “Cardigan,” “Can’t Feel My Legs,” “Had Enough” and more. You can stream the tape in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

RELATED: Don Toliver – “Situation” [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: A$AP Rocky, Lil Uzi Vert, Don Toliver Announced For JMBLYA Houston 2020

don toliver , heaven or hell

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
‘Insecure’ Drops Hilarious Season 4 Trailer [VIDEO]
 12 hours ago
03.12.20
Live Nation Entertainment company logo seen displayed on a
Live Nation Planning To Pause All Concert Tours…
 14 hours ago
03.12.20
New Jersey 7-Eleven Owner Arrested For Selling Homemade…
 15 hours ago
03.12.20
Chick-Fil-A Begins Selling Their Signature Sauces In Limited…
 16 hours ago
03.12.20
Cardi B Is Definitely Nervous About The Coronavirus…
 17 hours ago
03.12.20
Living My Best Life! Millennials Are Booking Flights…
 21 hours ago
03.12.20
Our Favorite #FlipTheSwitch Challenges From TikTok
 2 days ago
03.11.20
Harvey Weinstein covicted of sexual assault in New York City court
Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years In Prison…
 2 days ago
03.11.20
Man Who Fatally Stabbed Teen On BART Platform…
 2 days ago
03.11.20
Pras Of The Fugees Arrested For Child Support…
 2 days ago
03.11.20
Woman Who DaBaby Slapped In Tampa Concert Calls…
 2 days ago
03.11.20
Old Clip Of Adrienne Bailon Admitting She Doesn’t…
 2 days ago
03.11.20
10 items
Happy Birthday, LeToya Luckett! Here Are 10 Times…
 2 days ago
03.11.20
Fans cheer for Rufus Wainwright during his performance in the Mojave Tent at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., on Friday, April 27, 2007. Mercury News photograph by Tim Ball.
Coachella 2020 Officially Postponed Until October
 2 days ago
03.10.20
5 items
Wendy Williams Blasts Nicki Minaj For Marrying Sex…
 3 days ago
03.11.20
5 items
Megan Thee Stallion Is ‘Ride Sharing’ The Boat…
 3 days ago
03.11.20
Photos
Close