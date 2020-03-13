Stream Don Toliver’s ‘Heaven Or Hell’ Project

Two years ago, Don Toliver dropped his debut mixtape, Donny Womack with records such as “Diamonds,” “Back End,” and “Issues.” It didn’t take long before the Houston rapper picked up steam even further when he inked a deal to Travis Scott‘s Cactus Jack imprint in August of 2018. Since then, his name’s been attached to heavyweights such as Eminem, the Weeknd as well as a show-stealing moment on “Can’t Say” from Scott’s chart-topping Astroworld album.

On Thursday night, Toliver delivered his Cactus Jack debut project, Heaven Or Hell with a little him from the aforementioned Scott, Wondagurl, Mike Dean, Kaash Paige, Sheck Wes, Quavo and more.

Calling the album “the greatest album to come out this decade,” Heaven or Hell features tracks such as “After Party,” “Cardigan,” “Can’t Feel My Legs,” “Had Enough” and more. You can stream the tape in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

