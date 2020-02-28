CLOSE
A$AP Rocky, Lil Uzi Vert, Don Toliver Announced For JMBLYA Houston 2020

JMBLYA 2020 Lineup

Source: Scoremore / Scoremore

The full lineup for JMBLYA 2020 has been announced and while it’s dope that Scoremore is bringing the festival back to the H, they’re also bringing a massive lineup to boot.

A$AP RockyLil Uzi VertPlayboi CartiDon ToliverKaash PaigeDoeman and Lil Tecca are all set to perform along with Lil TjayBBNO$ and Delly. Tickets are currently on sale now at the JMBLYA site and it all takes place at TDECU Stadium on the campus of the University of Houston on Sunday, May 3rd.

Get your tickets now!

jmblya

