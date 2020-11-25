Feast Mode: Marshawn Lynch Hands Out Free Turkeys For Thanksgiving In Hawaii

This past Monday, former NFL running back and Super Bowl Champion Marshawn Lynch looked more like a star quarterback on the corner of Salt Lake Boulevard and Kahuapaanui Street, in Oahu, HI, where he handed out 200 turkeys to grateful drivers and passersby.

Through his organization Fam 1st Family Foundation -founded in 2006– Lynch (who is also popularly known by the nickname “Beast Mode)” partnered with local retailers to carry out the good deed. Some of them included Tamura Super Market, Barefoot League Hawaii, and Young’s Fish Market, among others. The initiative is also similar to the Thanksgiving drive that his foundation has held annually in his birthplace of Oakland, CA, over the past few years.

Marshawn Lynch handed out 200 free turkeys in Hawaii this week. pic.twitter.com/QnhGPz4a5m — Sporting News (@sportingnews) November 25, 2020

Earlier in 2020, Lynch purchased a 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom home on Oahu’s North Shore. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hawaii’s economy was very negatively impacted by worldwide travel bans and the state’s heavy reliance on its travel industry. In July, Carl Bonham, professor of economics at the University of Hawaii, told the Guardian, “Much of the rest of the country will recover faster than Hawaii… Hawaii will be a different place over the next year or so as we have an increase of bankruptcies and failures of businesses.” So such an act of generosity by the state’s newest resident could not have been at a better time.

This isn’t Lynch’s first time doing good in his community; he’s philanthropy has even earned him the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award from the Oakland Raiders. The award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field and excellence on the turf.

“We are proud to nominate Marshawn Lynch for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award,” said Raiders Owner Mark Davis in 2018. “Marshawn’s impact on the field is easy to see. But it is off the field where he really makes a difference. While others may talk the talk, Marshawn walks the walk.”

Please keep it going, Beast Mode.

