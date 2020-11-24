Netflix Removes ‘Chappelle’s Show’ From Streaming Lineup At Dave Chappelle’s Request

Netflix has opted to remove Dave Chappelle‘s popular sketch comedy series Chappelle’s Show after the comedian requested them to do so.

During his recent stop in Houston, Chappelle shot a mini-set titled “Unforgiven” and revealed why he asked Netflix to remove the wildly popular comedy series from its platform, claiming that he never got paid for the “in perpetuity” aspect of his contract with Comedy Central’s parent company, Viacom.

“They (ViacomCBS) didn’t have to pay me because I signed the contract,” Chappelle said in the video. “But is that right? I found out that these people were streaming my work and they never had to ask me or they never have to tell me. Perfectly legal ‘cause I signed the contract. But is that right? I didn’t think so either. That’s why I like working for Netflix. I like working for Netflix because when all those bad things happened to me, that company didn’t even exist. And when I found out they were streaming ‘Chappelle’s Show,’ I was furious. How could they not– how could they not know? So you know what I did? I called them and I told them that this makes me feel bad. And you want to know what they did? They agreed that they would take it off their platform just so I could feel better.”

Chappelle has been vocal in recent years about Chappelle’s Show, especially as the show has been moving from platform to platform from Comedy Central and CBS All Access to HBO Max. The show ran for three seasons from 2003 to 2006. Chappelle left the show ahead of its third season.

The announcement comes less than a month after the comedian took the stage at Saturday Night Live to critique both Netflix and HBO Max for streaming his show. In the ‘SNL’ monologue, he remarked how a show bearing his great-grandfather’s name had resulted in him not receiving a dime from it.

“If he could see me now, he’d probably be like, ‘This n*gga got bought and sold more than I have,’” Chappelle said.

