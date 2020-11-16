CLOSE
Dave Chappelle Announces 3 Night Residency At House Of Blues Houston

Prince's "Originals" Album Release Celebration

Source: D’USSE

Dave Chappelle is back in Houston.

The comedy legend is reprising his trio of Houston shows and is holding court once more at House of Blues Houston beginning on Thursday, November 19 through Saturday, November 21. The event will be socially distanced and have reserved seating.

There will also be mandatory onsite rapid COVID-19 antigen testing for ticketholders. 

Tickets are onsale today beginning at 5 PM at Ticketmaster.com.

Per a press release:

Safety is a top priority and precautions are being implemented to protect fans, artists and staff, referencing current local, statewide and federal public health guidelines. Socially distanced, reserved tables will be available for purchase. Tables seat 4 tickets; tickets must be purchased in multiples of 4. Masks will be required at all times while in the venue. Additionally, each ticket holder will receive a mandatory rapid COVID-19 antigen test, prior to entering the venue. Households with negative test results will be allowed entry; refunds will be available for those households who receive a positive result. More information on safety guidelines is available here.

Chappelle recently hosted Saturday Night Live on November 7, the highest-rated episode in nearly four years.

Dave Chappelle , House Of Blues Houston

Photos
