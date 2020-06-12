Dave Chappelle Speaks On Out On George Floyd Murder & More In Surprise Comedy Special “8:46”

If Don Lemon was waiting on Dave Chappelle to speak on the death of George Floyd and the protests around the country, then here you go.

Chappelle released a surprise new comedy special, aptly entitled “8:46.” The special was filmed on June 6 in a small town in Ohio. The video kicks off showing the social distancing measures taken to ensure the safety of the guests including temperature checks and seats were spread apart. Chappelle goes on to speak on the tragedy of Floyd, along with addressing items such as Lemon calling out celebrities on CNN.

“Why would anyone care what their favorite comedian thinks after they saw a police officer kneel on a man’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds? I can’t get that number out of my head.”

Dave saves his hardest commentary for right-wing commentators, Candance Owens and Laura Ingraham. He describes Owens to be “the worst” and a word form Ingraham that we can’t use on this platform. Chappelle uses his platform to speak on the deaths of black men killed, including Trayvon Martin, Tamir Rice, Mike Brown, Philando Castile, and more.

Chappelle said that 8:46 would be one of the first comedy specials to come out after the Covid-19 lockdown. While this may be considered a comedy, this 27-minute video may be the social commentary needed at this time.

Watch below.

Source: Hollywood Reporter

RELATED: Dave Chappelle Is Hosting A Free Block Party In Dayton, Ohio Following The City’s Mass Shooting

RELATED: Dave Chappelle To Receive The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

George Floyd Protests Rage On In Washington, D.C. [Photos] 46 photos Launch gallery George Floyd Protests Rage On In Washington, D.C. [Photos] 1. US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACISM Source:Getty 1 of 46 2. US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACISM Source:Getty 2 of 46 3. US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACISM Source:Getty 3 of 46 4. GEORGE FLOYD PROTEST Source:Getty 4 of 46 5. US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACISM Source:Getty 5 of 46 6. US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACISM Source:Getty 6 of 46 7. GEORGE FLOYD PROTEST Source:Getty 7 of 46 8. TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACISM Source:Getty 8 of 46 9. GEORGE FLOYD PROTEST Source:Getty 9 of 46 10. Washington: Hundreds protest George Floyd death Source:Getty 10 of 46 11. Washington: Hundreds protest George Floyd death Source:Getty 11 of 46 12. Washington: Hundreds protest George Floyd death Source:Getty 12 of 46 13. Washington: Hundreds protest George Floyd death Source:Getty 13 of 46 14. Washington: Hundreds protest George Floyd death Source:Getty 14 of 46 15. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In Minneapolis Source:Getty 15 of 46 16. Washington: Hundreds protest George Floyd death Source:Getty 16 of 46 17. Washington: Hundreds protest George Floyd death Source:Getty 17 of 46 18. Washington: Hundreds protest George Floyd death Source:Getty 18 of 46 19. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In Minneapolis Source:Getty 19 of 46 20. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In Minneapolis Source:Getty 20 of 46 21. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In Minneapolis Source:Getty 21 of 46 22. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In Minneapolis Source:Getty 22 of 46 23. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In Minneapolis Source:Getty 23 of 46 24. US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACISM Source:Getty 24 of 46 25. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In Minneapolis Source:Getty 25 of 46 26. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In Minneapolis Source:Getty 26 of 46 27. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In Minneapolis Source:Getty 27 of 46 28. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In Minneapolis Source:Getty 28 of 46 29. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In Minneapolis Source:Getty 29 of 46 30. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In Minneapolis Source:Getty 30 of 46 31. US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACISM Source:Getty 31 of 46 32. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In Minneapolis Source:Getty 32 of 46 33. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In Minneapolis Source:Getty 33 of 46 34. US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACISM Source:Getty 34 of 46 35. US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACISM Source:Getty 35 of 46 36. Protests Persist After The Death OF George Floyd Source:Getty 36 of 46 37. TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACISM Source:Getty 37 of 46 38. US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACISM Source:Getty 38 of 46 39. Protests Persist After The Death OF George Floyd Source:Getty 39 of 46 40. Protests Persist After The Death OF George Floyd Source:Getty 40 of 46 41. US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACISM Source:Getty 41 of 46 42. US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACISM Source:Getty 42 of 46 43. US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACISM Source:Getty 43 of 46 44. US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACISM Source:Getty 44 of 46 45. TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACISM Source:Getty 45 of 46 46. US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACISM Source:Getty 46 of 46 Skip ad Continue reading George Floyd Protests Rage On In Washington, D.C. [Photos] George Floyd Protests Rage On In Washington, D.C. [Photos] [caption id="attachment_1742251" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: ERIC BARADAT / Getty[/caption] The country took to the streets to protest the unjust death of George Floyd. Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death but that wasn't enough to quell people across the nation. Reports state that around 2,000 protesters gathered at 14th and U streets in Northwest D.C., shutting down the intersection for a time before the group marched to the White House. The White House eventually went under lockdown once protesters gather outside the gates of the building. https://twitter.com/PeterAlexander/status/1266510982093955073?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1266510982093955073&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nbcwashington.com%2Fnews%2Flocal%2Fdc-george-floyd-protest%2F2316832%2F Some protests would attempt to jump over the barriers and were swiftly taken into custody. According to reports, a secret Service officer was injured. Check out some of the stirring photos from the protests below. RELATED: Black CNN Reporter & Camera Crew Arrested On Live TV Reporting Minneapolis Protests [Video] RELATED: Donald Trump Sends Threat To Minneapolis Protestors “When The Looting Starts, The Shooting Starts”

Dave Chappelle Speaks On Out On George Floyd Murder & More In Surprise Comedy Special “8:46” was originally published on woldcnews.com