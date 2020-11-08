CLOSE
Dave Chappelle Goes In On Trump Losing The Election, Coronavirus & More In ‘SNL’ Monologue [VIDEO]

Four years after he delivered the first Saturday Night Live monologue after Donald Trump won the Presidency, Dave Chappelle returned to SNL in a much happier mood.

Chappelle’s monologue on SNL Saturday (November 7) was much different than the one in 2016. When Trump won, Chappelle addressed issues such as gentrification, Colin Kaepernick‘s protests, Black Lives Matter demonstrations and hoping Trump would not be a full embarrassment to the country. It was powerful and in usual Chappelle ways, smart and dared you to think.

Given Chappelle’s debut SNL appearance four years ago, anticipation was high for the follow-up — and he delivered. He waxed on the election being called for Joe Biden, his Ohio shows, racism, Trump and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie contracting the coronavirus, Trump suggesting everything from bleach to sunlight as immediate cures for the virus and more.

Watch the full monologue above.

