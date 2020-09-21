CLOSE
Dave Chappelle Tells Critics “Shut The F*ck Forever” During Latest Emmys Acceptance Speech

Justice for Juicy Smolliét...ahem, Dave Chappelle.

Mark Twain Prize at Kennedy Center

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Dave Chappelle gives minimal f*cks about his critics, and he said as much during his acceptance speech for his latest Emmy Awards last night (Sept. 20). Chappelle’s Netflix special nabbed wins in the Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special, Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special, and Outstanding Variety Special (Prerecorded) categories.

The renowned comedian picked up a three Emmys for his Sticks & Stones Netflix special and told his detractors to “shut the f*ck up forever” while graciously accepting his award.

“I read all the reviews, and they said so many terrible things,” said Chappelle, puffing on a cigarette and rocking a cozy, sleeveless full-lengh quilted coat. “They were embarrassed for me; I’d lost my way; it wasn’t even worth watching. I hope all you critics learn from this. This is a teachable moment. Shut the f*ck up forever!”

And that’s that on that.

Chappelle also spent a portion of his time bigging up Stan Lathan, Sanaa’s dad and a great director who has been putting in work for years, and who caught that Emmy Award for Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special, his first. He also bigged up his fellow nominees, being sure to add, “I’m sorry you didn’t win tonight, but who gives a f*ck anyway?”

Peep Dave Chappelle go in below. We’re here for it.

Dave Chappelle Tells Critics “Shut The F*ck Forever” During Latest Emmys Acceptance Speech  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED SEPTEMBER 7)
Actor Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) wearing Dolce & Gabbana arrives at the World Premiere Of Columbia Pictures&apos; &apos;Jumanji: The Next Level&apos; held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on December 9, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United
44 photos
