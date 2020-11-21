Lil Keke Delivers The Gospel On ‘SlfMade III’ [NEW MUSIC]

There’s a line towards the end of Lil Keke‘s “Ghetto Love” that sums up Keke to a tee – “The difference between me and you, is me and you.” More than two decades after his debut as the human dictionary of Houston hip-hop, Don Ke is still giving game and giving lessons.

The third and final edition of his SLFmade series comes on the heels of a year where even in a pandemic, Keke was everywhere. He and Paul Wall teamed up for Slab Talk, a dedicated fusion of two Screw heads from both sides of the H and last week, he helped push All Screwed Up, a visual tribute to the life and legacy of DJ Screw.

From “Ghetto Love” on, Keke dives into his bag once more delivering game as only Keke can. From flips of Dido’s “Thank You” (“In My Veins” with Ronnetta Spencer), Scarface’s “Never” and Pimp C’s verse from “Sippin On Some Syrup” (“Trill”), the production on Slfmade III is wholly Houston and Keke is still wholly him, his flow never animated beyond a certain decibel so every line hits you with the same cadence of a speech from an activist asking you to call to arms and rise up. Get your grind on, adjust your life for more and jam Slfmade III from Don Ke below.

RELATED: Paul Wall & Lil Keke Link Up For “Ridin’ 5” Off ‘Slab Talk’ Project [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: Lil Keke Is The Definition Of ‘Self Made’ With #SLFMADEII Album [NEW MUSIC]

Also On 97.9 The Box: