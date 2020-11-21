CLOSE
Music
HomeMusicLocal Music

Lil Keke Delivers The Gospel On ‘SlfMade III’ [NEW MUSIC]

Lil Keke Slfmade 3 Cover

Source: #7Thirteen / #7Thirteen

There’s a line towards the end of Lil Keke‘s “Ghetto Love” that sums up Keke to a tee – “The difference between me and you, is me and you.” More than two decades after his debut as the human dictionary of Houston hip-hop, Don Ke is still giving game and giving lessons.

The third and final edition of his SLFmade series comes on the heels of a year where even in a pandemic, Keke was everywhere. He and Paul Wall teamed up for Slab Talk, a dedicated fusion of two Screw heads from both sides of the H and last week, he helped push All Screwed Up, a visual tribute to the life and legacy of DJ Screw.

From “Ghetto Love” on, Keke dives into his bag once more delivering game as only Keke can. From flips of Dido’s “Thank You” (“In My Veins” with Ronnetta Spencer), Scarface’s “Never” and Pimp C’s verse from “Sippin On Some Syrup” (“Trill”), the production on Slfmade III is wholly Houston and Keke is still wholly him, his flow never animated beyond a certain decibel so every line hits you with the same cadence of a speech from an activist asking you to call to arms and rise up. Get your grind on, adjust your life for more and jam Slfmade III from Don Ke below.

RELATED: Paul Wall &amp; Lil Keke Link Up For “Ridin’ 5” Off ‘Slab Talk’ Project [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: Lil Keke Is The Definition Of ‘Self Made’ With #SLFMADEII Album [NEW MUSIC]

lil keke , slfmade III

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED NOVEMBER 9)
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-CARSON
49 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Missy Elliott Drops Serious Cash On A Dream…
 11 hours ago
11.21.20
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
Did Summer Walker Confirm She’s Pregnant? [PHOTO]
 1 day ago
11.20.20
12 items
Quavo Swears He Didn’t Cheat On Saweetie With…
 1 day ago
11.20.20
10 items
Good News: The Hotties React To Megan Thee…
 1 day ago
11.20.20
Georgia Confirms Joe Biden Won The State’s Electoral…
 1 day ago
11.20.20
Megan Thee Stallion’s Fashion Nova Line Makes Bank…
 1 day ago
11.20.20
10 items
Jeezy & Gucci Mane Dead Beef Following Very…
 1 day ago
11.20.20
Meek Mill Drops ‘Quarantine Pack’ EP & Visuals…
 1 day ago
11.20.20
Boosie Is Not Getting Foot Amputated, Out Of…
 1 day ago
11.20.20
ASCAP 2017 Rhythm & Soul Music Awards - Show
Jeremih In ‘Critical Condition’ In ICU Battling COVID-19,…
 2 days ago
11.20.20
Q-Tip Confirms Megan The Stallion Collaboration Is On…
 2 days ago
11.19.20
Janet Hubert, Will Smith Squash 27-Year Beef During…
 2 days ago
11.19.20
20 items
SnowCone vs. Clone: Fans Hilariously Discuss Tonight’s Jeezy…
 2 days ago
11.19.20
The Fashion Moments That Made Cardi B “Woman…
 2 days ago
11.19.20
Tory Lanez Pleads Not Guilty To Shooting Megan…
 2 days ago
11.19.20
50 Cent Claims He Was Offered $1 Million…
 2 days ago
11.19.20
Photos
Close