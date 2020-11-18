CLOSE
Report: James Harden Allegedly Wants Out Of Houston Due To Owner’s Support Of Trump

Let's get free.

Sixers mum on draft preference as James Harden remains a trade possibility

Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty

2020 is the year where many of us have drawn a line regarding values. It is rumored that one of National Basketball League’s brightest stars wants to take his talents elsewhere because of management’s favoritism to the left.

As spotted on TMZ the owner of the Houston Rockets, Tilman Fertitta, has been identified as Trump supporter. This was revealed by NBA insider Ric Bucher on The Odd Couple podcast. According the radio host this has caused a huge rift within the organization. “What I heard is,” Bucher said, “and we know how much politics and political position had to do with the boycott and protests during the Bubble — I’m hearing that Tilman Fertitta’s strong Republican support and donations is one of the things that is contributing to this dissatisfaction.” He would go on to make it clear that folks are losing faith in the owner fast. “There is a revolt here because they look at Fertitta as a guy who supports the current President.”

While this has yet to be confirmed by any of the players or staff it seems the writing is already on the wall. Last week it was reported that Russell Westbrook requested a trade from the team. Additionally they shipped Robert Covington to the Portland Trailblazers and coach Mike D’Antoni packed his bags for a new role within the Brooklyn Nets. Now the word is that James Harden wants out too.

Naturally this hearsay got back to Fetitta and his company Landry’s issued a statement to TMZ Sports saying that the executive has a long history of donating to both parties. “Throughout his business career, Tilman Fertitta has supported many individuals in public service. He has hosted numerous fundraisers for President Bill Clinton and hosted President George W. Bush in his home” it read. “Last year, he hosted a fundraiser for Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee as well as supported his longtime friend, Mark Kelly, now U.S. senator-elect of Arizona. He also contributed to President-elect Joe Biden’s campaign. As a respected business leader recognized across the country, Fertitta supports many Democrats, as well as Republicans.”

James Harden has not commented on the matter.

