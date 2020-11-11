Entertainment News
Dallas Rapper Lil Loaded Arrested On Murder Charges After Shooting During Video Shoot

Lil Loaded

Source: Dallas County Sheriff’s Department / Dallas County Sheriff’s Department

A Dallas man has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting an 18-year-old friend on the set of a music video.

Dashawn Robertson, who goes by the rap name Lil Loaded, remained held in Dallas County jail on Tuesday (November 10) on $500,000 bail, according to jail records. Robertson was charged with the death of Khalia Walker which took place on October 25th. The 20-year-old rapper surrendered to deputies on an outstanding warrant.

Cops responded to a shooting in the Woods section of Dallas and were told Walker had been taken to a local area hospital where he passed away sometime later. Robertson, Walker and a third man, Cameron Walker were outside Khalia’s home when two shots were fired from a rifle. Khalia’s sister, Khija, saw her brother “lying on the street with a gunshot wound to his torso.”

Robertson’s phone reportedly showed him shooting Khalia, who went by the rap name Savage Boosie. Later, Robertson and Cameron Walker drove Khalia to a hospital before Robertson fled the scene. Robertson later shared a video of Khalia to his Instagram account writing, “So much love fa u they thought we had the same mama. ima see u soon.”

According to Khija, Robertson and Khalia were “really good friends.”

No court date has been set yet for a grand jury hearing. If the grand jury believes there is enough evidence to further carry out the case, then Robertson will be officially charged with murder. He rose to prominence in 2019 with the single “6locc 6aby” which has over 22 million views on YouTube and led the Dallas native to be signed to Epic Records.

