Nate Da’Vinci Sees All From The Mo With ‘Duce Glen Freestyle’ [VIDEO]

Nate Da’Vinci takes a look through his neighborhood for “Duce Glen Freestyle” and sees a cycle. Kids shooting hoops on baskets with dreams of something bigger, Nate himself smoking away the ills of the world while rapping inside his home studio with Lil Flip‘s Kappa Beach Party freestyle of “June 27th.” It’s the way the world works in Mo City and Nate’s got a story to tell.

Over Gooney Tunes’ sparse production, Nate calmly raps about having “the same passion since a snotty nose” and knowing “stars in the hood Phil Jackson couldn’t even coach.” Such is the life of living in Mo City, where everyone’s the star of their own story and Nate’s playing narrator.

Watch the video for “Duce Glen Freestyle” below.

