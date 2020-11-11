CLOSE
Music
HomeMusicLocal Music

Nate Da’Vinci Sees All From The Mo With ‘Duce Glen Freestyle’ [VIDEO]

Nate Da'Vinci

Source: Gooney Tunes / Nate Da’Vinci

Nate Da’Vinci takes a look through his neighborhood for “Duce Glen Freestyle” and sees a cycle. Kids shooting hoops on baskets with dreams of something bigger, Nate himself smoking away the ills of the world while rapping inside his home studio with Lil Flip‘s Kappa Beach Party freestyle of “June 27th.” It’s the way the world works in Mo City and Nate’s got a story to tell.

Over Gooney Tunes’ sparse production, Nate calmly raps about having “the same passion since a snotty nose” and knowing “stars in the hood Phil Jackson couldn’t even coach.” Such is the life of living in Mo City, where everyone’s the star of their own story and Nate’s playing narrator.

Watch the video for “Duce Glen Freestyle” below.

RELATED: Watch Bfb Da Packman &amp; Dice SoHo’s “Made Me Mad” Video

RELATED: Watch Chase B’s “For Me” Video Featuring OMB Bloodbath &amp; KenTheMan [VIDEO]

nate davinci

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED NOVEMBER 9)
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-CARSON
49 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Kanye West Sued For $1 Million Over Unpaid…
 5 hours ago
11.10.20
Travis Scott’s McDonald’s Limited Action Figure Is Reselling…
 5 hours ago
11.10.20
Stacey Abrams Throws A Well-Timed Jab At Outgoing…
 7 hours ago
11.10.20
Big Pokey Donnie Houston Podcast
Big Pokey Reflects On Playing Football With George…
 7 hours ago
11.10.20
Beyonce’ Teams Up With Peloton and HBCUs For…
 12 hours ago
11.10.20
Nicki Minaj Shares Why She Declined To Get…
 13 hours ago
11.10.20
10 items
Keke Palmer Got Dragged For Tweet Appearing To…
 14 hours ago
11.10.20
Cardi B Unboxes Her Reebok Mailer And It’s…
 1 day ago
11.09.20
Blue Ivy Carter Is The Narrator For Matthew…
 1 day ago
11.09.20
YG and Nipsey Hussle’s “FDT” Jumps To No.…
 1 day ago
11.09.20
DMX Reveals It Was His Partner In Crime…
 1 day ago
11.09.20
Swizz Beatz Accidentally Spills The Tea On Outkast…
 1 day ago
11.09.20
The Notorious B.I.G Got Inducted Into The Rock…
 2 days ago
11.09.20
ABC's "Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time"
Alex Trebek, ‘Jeopardy!’ Host, Passes Away At 80
 2 days ago
11.08.20
Donald Glover Says New Music Is On The…
 2 days ago
11.08.20
Dave Chappelle SNL
Dave Chappelle Goes In On Trump Losing The…
 3 days ago
11.08.20
Photos
Close