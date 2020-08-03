CLOSE
Music
HomeMusicLocal Music

Watch Bfb Da Packman & Dice SoHo’s “Made Me Mad” Video

BFB Da Packman

Source: BFB Da Packman / Oshotyoufilmz

Four years ago, Bfb Da Packman made the excursion from Flint, Michigan to Houston — from one land where survival is a necessity to another one. It’s somewhat in line with a current crop of Michigan to Houston maneuvers as Sada Baby, one of Detroit’s animated and beloved characters, recently became part of the TSF family.

It makes all the sense in the world for Packman to be in Houston right now and at this very moment. A little over a month ago, he and Sada released the video for “Free Joe Exotic” — a five-minute joyride into supreme sh*t talk and enough outrageous one-liners that it’s hard to keep up. Packman compares himself to Patrick from Spongebob, and makes the entire thing less of a putdown about various subjects and more in line with self-deprecating humor along the lines of Richard Pryor. It’s absurd and one of 2020’s best rap songs.

His rap style is uniquely Michigan, fast-paced but controlled. It shows out even more with “Made Me Mad,” his latest single with Dice Soho. There, the fat jokes once more commence but there’s more gravity given towards his family. Nobody is off-limits, not even his two kids from getting joked on. Of course his kids’ mother didn’t appreciate the line, “My kids kinda ugly, had to ask her if they’re really mine,” but that’s the persona of Packman — a jokester you can’t help but enjoy kicking it with.

Soho’s just as cocky as ever on the track, saying that since coronavirus is here he’s robbing folks for tissue, having Elon Musk for a neighbor and rolling in the hills with Brock Lesnar. Living in Soho’s world is like asking yourself to stay on auto pilot, enjoy the scenery around you and ask as few questions as possible. It’s better that way.

Watch the video for “Made Me Mad” below.

bfb da packman , Dice Soho

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Florida Finesser Arrested For Buying Porsche With A…
 4 hours ago
08.03.20
7 items
7 Bikini Thirst Trap Appreciation Moments From Tracee…
 5 hours ago
08.03.20
Frank Ocean’s 18-Year-Old Brother Ryan Breaux Dies In…
 6 hours ago
08.03.20
Following Reinvestigation, Darren Wilson Will Not Be Charged…
 7 hours ago
08.03.20
Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Are Allegedly Trying…
 9 hours ago
08.03.20
Noname Shades Beyoncé, Says ‘Black Is King’ Is…
 1 day ago
08.02.20
Questlove & Scarface Pandora Podcast 3
Scarface Blames Donald Trump For U.S. Coronavirus Death…
 2 days ago
08.01.20
‘Black Is King:’ Beyoncé’s Afrofuturistic Love Letter To…
 3 days ago
07.31.20
11 items
‘What’s Poppin’ Producer JW Lucas Dragged For Victim…
 3 days ago
07.31.20
President Barack Obama Delivered Eulogy For John Lewis
 3 days ago
07.31.20
A New Rihanna Album Is Still On The…
 3 days ago
07.31.20
Peep Nike’s New “You Can’t Stop Us” Commercial…
 3 days ago
07.31.20
“Camp Quarantine”: Tyler Perry’s Cheat Code For Filming…
 3 days ago
07.31.20
20 items
#BlackIsKing: Beyoncé Releases Visual LP ‘Black Is King’
 3 days ago
08.01.20
Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Asks Judge To…
 3 days ago
07.31.20
Beyoncé Celebrates ‘Black Is King’ By Releasing “Already”…
 3 days ago
07.31.20
Photos
Close