Sosamann Drops ‘Born To Drip’ Album [NEW MUSIC]

On Sauce, Sosamann is back. In 2018, he turned heads when he garnered a feature on Lil Wayne‘s Tha Carter V and then in 2019, fully planted his flag as both a member of The Sauce Factory and Taylor Gang with his Trap Sauce album. Beyond stretching out plays in the cannabis industry, the 8900 representative still has some game to give to the good people. He kicks in doors with his latest effort, Born To Drip. A slight homage to Too Short‘s classic Born To Mack, the 14-track project features The Sauce Twinz, Wiz Khalifa, Sada Baby, Money Man and Rizzoo Rizzoo.

Stream Born To Drip from Sosamann below.

