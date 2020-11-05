CLOSE
Georgia Voters Have Until November 6 To Fix Their Absentee Ballots

Georgia Senate

Georgia State Law allows voters to fix their absentee ballots in the 2020 elections if there are any mistakes that deem your ballot unqualified, but you have to do it before 5 p.m. on Friday, November 6 for your absentee ballot to be counted. If you are unsure of the process, here’s how:

Option 1: Complete a simple online form

You can fill out a simple form (also called an affidavit) online to fix your ballot. This form will be submitted directly to your county registrar.

To fix your ballot online, you’ll need a computer or smartphone, and you’ll need to be able to take a picture of your ID. Complete this online form by Friday, November 6 at 5pm to make sure your vote counts.

Click here to fix your ballot online.

Option 2: Fix your ballot on your own

  1. Acquire your simple affidavit form. If there is a problem with your signature, you will need to complete a simple affidavit to fix your ballot. You can download the form here.
  2. Fill it out the form carefully. Sign it by hand, or with your touchpad or mouse. Do not type your signature.
  3. Attach a copy of your ID. You can take a picture on your phone or make a physical or scanned copy. Accepted forms of identification include:
    • Georgia Driver’s License (may be expired)
    • Valid Photo ID card issued by an entity of the state of Georgia, any other state, or the U.S.
    • Valid U.S. Passport
    • Valid government employee photo ID
    • Valid U.S. military ID card with photo
    • Valid Tribal ID with photo
    • Current utility bill showing name and address
    • Current government check or paycheck showing name and address
    • Current government document showing name and address
    • Current bank statement showing name and address
  4. Return the form and copy of your ID to your county registrar. You can drop it off in person, email it, or fax it.  It must be received by 5 p.m. on Friday, November 6 for your absentee ballot to be counted. 

CLICK HERE TO TRACK YOUR BALLOT

