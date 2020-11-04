CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kanye West Received 60,000 Votes In 2020 Election, Vows To Run In 2024

Kanye West Talks Yeezy in NYC

Source: Getty

Kanye West is finally calling off his aspirations for the presidency in 2020.

West, 43, admitted defeat on Tuesday night as votes began to be tallied in for the 2020 election. At press time, West had garnered only 60,000 votes across the country in states where he was officially on the ballot. Ye tweeted, “WELP KANYE 2024” while looking at a picture of the electoral map.

Tennessee was the state that voted for Kanye the most, as over 10,000 votes wanted to make Ye the 46th President of the United States. It was only 0.4 percent of the state’s total vote.

Here’s how West fared in other states:

Arkansas: 4,040

Colorado: 6,254

Idaho: 3,631

Iowa: 3,197

Kentucky: 6,259

Louisiana: 4,894

Minnesota: 7,748

Mississippi: 3,131

Oklahoma: 5,590

Tennessee: 10,216

Utah: 4,344

Vermont: 1,265

Earlier on Tuesday, Ye voted for the first time and as opposed to him voting for anything else on the Wyoming ballot, he wrote in his name for President and submitted his ballot.

Ye originally announced his run for President on July 4, creating a whirlwind of publicity regarding whether he would split the vote from Joe Biden in his attempt to defeat Donald Trump, policies, running mates and more. He routinely found himself in trouble with various voting commissions across the country as he either failed to make the deadline to appear on the ballot for certain states or submitted fraudulent votes. In total, he appeared on the ballot for 12 states, winning 60,659 votes.

RELATED: Jaime Harrison Falls Short In Historic Bid For Lindsey Graham’s South Carolina U.S. Senate Seat

RELATED: Kanye West Paid People To Sign Petition In Order Secure Illinois Ballot

RELATED: Michelle Obama Throws Subtle Shade At Kanye West, Tells Voters Not To “Play Games With Candidates Who Have No Chance Of Winning”

Election 2020 , kanye west

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED OCTOBER 5)
Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots
48 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Kanye West Talks Yeezy in NYC
60,000 People Voted Kanye West For President
 2 hours ago
11.04.20
5 Ways To Relax After A Stressful Election…
 4 hours ago
11.04.20
The Presidential Election Remains Undecided While Trump Prematurely…
 5 hours ago
11.04.20
Celebrity Sightings in Los Angeles, California - February 27, 2020
DaBaby’s Older Brother, Glen Johnson Reportedly Commits Suicide
 18 hours ago
11.03.20
How Crystal Reneé Hayslett Made The Transition From…
 19 hours ago
11.03.20
Here Is Angela Rye’s Message To You On…
 20 hours ago
11.03.20
Lil Wayne Dumped By Girlfriend Denise Bidot Allegedly…
 23 hours ago
11.03.20
Lizzo Encourages Folks To Vote In A Very…
 24 hours ago
11.03.20
Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Confirm They Are…
 1 day ago
11.03.20
Kanye West Is Voting For The First Time…
 1 day ago
11.03.20
50 Cent Imagines Mock Meat Political Beef Between…
 1 day ago
11.03.20
2 Chainz Campaigns For Joe Biden & Kamala…
 1 day ago
11.03.20
15 items
Pimped: Donald Trump Referred To Lil Pump As…
 1 day ago
11.03.20
Beyoncé Endorses Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Rocking…
 2 days ago
11.02.20
Taraji P. Henson To Host The 2020 American…
 2 days ago
11.02.20
Saweetie Clarifies Her Infamous Birkin Decree, Claims It…
 2 days ago
11.02.20
Photos
Close