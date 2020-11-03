CLOSE
Kanye West Is Voting For The First Time In His Life, For Himself

Can't say he didn't participate in Democracy...

Kanye West is voting for his first time ever. So it’s on brand that the struggle Presidential candidate who has absolutely no chance of winning says he will be voting for himself.

Yeezy took to Twitter—where else?—to reveal his latest life accomplishment.

“God is so good,” tweeted West on this Election Day (Nov. 3). “Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust…me.”

This should come as no surprise to anyone who has been paying attention. In the previous season of David Letterman’s Netflix series West admitted to never voting in his life when asked if he voted for Donald Trump.

West has also copped to running for President as a spoiler to Biden. But Yeezy, despite help from GOP operatives only managed to get on about a dozen ballots.

It be your own people…

Get out and vote.

 

 

