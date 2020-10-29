CLOSE
Philly Rapper Freeway Mourns The Loss Of His Son

Hip-Hop legend Freeway announced today on social media the loss of his son Jihad.

There has not yet to be any confirmation for the cause of his death but a Twitter account alleged that Freeway’s son might have been shot.

This follows the death of another Philly rap legends son as earlier in the week Oschino lost his son in a car accident. Freeway’s son was following in his father’s shoes by making music. Jihad went by the stage name “SNOWHADD”

More news to come as the story develops.

[caption id="attachment_3871745" align="alignnone" width="435"] Source: @meechie.hoe215 / @meechie.hoe215[/caption] We are sad to report that rising Philly comedian Meechie Hoe has passed away. The cause of his death is yet to be confirmed but rumors circle around that he was murdered. Many close friends have posted the young comedian paying their condolences and also to say “stop the violence”. https://twitter.com/MeekMill/status/1282988444776636417 This news follows after the week of yet another Philly rising start D4m Skiano being killed on the Fourth of July weekend. Violence in Philadelphia must stop. Our condolences go out to Meechie’s friends and family. More news to come as the story develops.   RELATED: Philly Cops Found Sleeping In Patrol Car On Duty [Video] RELATED: Philly Actor Hakeem From Empire Arrested For Domestic Violence Charges  

